From the battlefield to center court
Ballboy Ryan McIntosh, 23, stands by to retrieve balls at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2012. War veteran McIntosh lost his leg in Afghanistan, according to local media. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Purple Heart badge is seen on the prosthetic running blade of ball boy Ryan McIntosh as he works at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ball boy Ryan McIntosh, wearing a prosthetic blade, retrieves a ball during a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Ball boy Ryan McIntosh takes off his prosthetic running blade after a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tennis ball is pictured in the prosthetic leg of ball boy Ryan McIntosh at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ball boy Ryan McIntosh, wearing a prosthetic running blade, watches junior player Caroline Doyle of the U.S. serve at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ryan McIntosh runs while wearing a prosthetic running blade as he works as a ball boy at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ryan McIntosh works as a ball boy while wearing a prosthetic running blade at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ryan McIntosh sprints across the court while wearing a prosthetic running blade as he works as a ball boy at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ryan McIntosh jumps to make a catch while wearing a prosthetic running blade as he works as a ball boy at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
