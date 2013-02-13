Front row: Anna Wintour
Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour speaks on a cell phone before the J. Mendel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue editor Anna Wintour speaks on a cell phone before the J. Mendel Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
(L -R) Actress Viola Davis, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
(L -R) Actress Viola Davis, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vogue editor Anna Wintour attends the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2ndR) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fashion Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT), attend the French house Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by...more
Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2ndR) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fashion Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT), attend the French house Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by Belgian designer Raf Simons in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Vogue editor Anna Wintour watches models present creations at the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor Anna Wintour watches models present creations at the Derek Lam Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watches the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watches the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (C) watches the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour (C) watches the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour attends the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Emilio Pucci's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Emilio Pucci's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour watch as a model presents a creation at the Narciso Rodriguez 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour watch as a model presents a creation at the Narciso Rodriguez 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Vogue editor Anna Wintour departs the Donna Karan Fall 2010 show escorted by a bodyguard during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor Anna Wintour departs the Donna Karan Fall 2010 show escorted by a bodyguard during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Berlinale best
Red carpet fashion and highlights from the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.
Grammy Award highlights
Memorable moments from the show and backstage.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion hits and misses from the red carpet at the Grammy awards.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.