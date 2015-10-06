Edition:
Front row at Chanel

Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Former French model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Alexandra Strizhenova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
South Korean actress Park Shin-hye. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Say Lou Lou band twin-sister duo Miranda and Elektra Kilbey. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Violinist Nana Ou-Yang. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Johanna Stein Birman. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Actress and model Laura Neiva. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Lebanese actress Razane Jammal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Actress Virginie Ledoyen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Actress Kaya Scodelario and actor Benjamin Walker. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
French model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
British Formula One motor racing driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
French singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
French singer Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne and singer St Vincent. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
French singer Vanessa Paradis, her daughter Lily-Rose Depp and French artist Jean-Paul Goude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
French actress Marine Vacth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Musician Sebastien Tellier and his wife Amandine de la Richardiere. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
French actess Armande Boulanger. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Australian actress Courtney Eaton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Chinese actress Bai Baihe. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Japanese model Aya Omasa. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Actress Annabelle Wallis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
