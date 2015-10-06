Front row at Chanel
Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former French model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexandra Strizhenova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean actress Park Shin-hye. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Say Lou Lou band twin-sister duo Miranda and Elektra Kilbey. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Violinist Nana Ou-Yang. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Johanna Stein Birman. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress and model Laura Neiva. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lebanese actress Razane Jammal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Virginie Ledoyen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Kaya Scodelario and actor Benjamin Walker. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British Formula One motor racing driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French singer Vanessa Paradis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French singer Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose Depp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cara Delevingne and singer St Vincent. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French singer Vanessa Paradis, her daughter Lily-Rose Depp and French artist Jean-Paul Goude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French actress Marine Vacth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Sebastien Tellier and his wife Amandine de la Richardiere. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French actess Armande Boulanger. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Australian actress Courtney Eaton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chinese actress Bai Baihe. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Japanese model Aya Omasa. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Annabelle Wallis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Melusine Ruspoli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Dior at Paris Fashion Week
Dior presents its spring-summer 2016 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Ralph Lauren steps down
American designer Ralph Lauren, who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club chic, announced that he is stepping down as chief...
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.