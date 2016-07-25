Froome wins Tour de France
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with his wife Michelle Cound and their child. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with team mates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain drinks from a bottle of beer after the start. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain cycles past the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain holds a glass of champagne after the start. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
A bandage is seen on the knee of Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain during podium ceremony. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain wins on the finish line during the individual time trial. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Team Sky rider Chris Froome, new yellow jersey leader, reacts on the podium after winning the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Olympic withdrawals due to Zika
High-profile names who are not going to the Rio Olympics because of Zika virus fears.
Home Run Derby
The sluggers of the MLB show their stuff at the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Look who's at Wimbledon
Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.