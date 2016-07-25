Edition:
Froome wins Tour de France

Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with his wife Michelle Cound and their child. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with team mates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain drinks from a bottle of beer after the start. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain cycles past the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain holds a glass of champagne after the start. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A bandage is seen on the knee of Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain during podium ceremony. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain wins on the finish line during the individual time trial. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Team Sky rider Chris Froome, new yellow jersey leader, reacts on the podium after winning the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
