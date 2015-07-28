Froome wins Tour de France
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015....more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory with team-mates after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26,...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, the race overall leader's yellow jersey, holds a glass of champagne as he cycles during the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015....more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), race leader's yellow jersey, cycles through the spectators during the 20th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Modane to Alpe d'Huez in the French Alps mountains, France, July 25, 2015....more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory with team-mates after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26,...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory on the podium with second placed Movistar rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia (L) and third placed Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain (R)...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory with team-mates after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26,...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R), the race leader's yellow jersey, is kissed by his wife Michelle as he celebrates his overall victory after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees,...more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), the race leader's yellow jersey, cycles on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015....more
A girl rides a horse as the break away group of riders passes during the 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains,July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Astana rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 19th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to La Toussuire-Les Sybelles in the French Alps mountains, France, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Astana rider Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark (L) speeds down during the break away in the 18th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Gap to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne in the French Alps mountains, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pack of the riders speed along Cabre pass during the 16th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, France, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of cyclists rides past a field of cows during the 15th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Mende to Valence, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R), the overall leader's yellow jersey holder, cycles in the Gorges du Tarn during the 14th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Rodez to Mende, France, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cannondale-Garmin rider Kristijan Koren of Slovenia drinks as he climbs during the 14th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Rodez to Mende, France, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A group of riders cycle past a sunflowers field during the 13th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spectators take shelter from heavy rain and hail as they wait for the arrival of the 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau De Beille, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders make its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), during the 7th stage from Livarot to Fougeres, France, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground after a fall during the third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany, race leader's yellow jersey, lies on the ground after a crash during the 6th stage from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany (C), race leader's yellow jersey, is supported by team mates Julien Vermote of Belgium and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland after a fall during the 6th stage from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015....more
Cofidis rider Nicolas Edet of France concentrates at the start of the individual time-trial first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pack of the riders parades in downtown Utrecht, before the start of the second stage from Utrecht to Zeeland, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany, race leader's yellow jersey, is reflected in a motorbike mirror as he cycles during the 6th stage from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spectators applaud riders with Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (L) as they cycle on a cobble-stoned section during the 4th stage from Seraing in Belgium to Cambrai, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cycling supporters cheers riders during the individual time-trial first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
BMC Racing rider Tejay van Garderen of the U.S. cycles during the individual time-trial first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France (C) reacts after crashed during the 5th stage from Arras to Amiens, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Cycling supporters play instruments as riders pass by during 8th stage from Rennes to Mur-de-Bretagne, France, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pack of riders cycles during the third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall during the third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Riders cycle in front of the Citadel of Namur during the 4th stage from Seraing in Belgium, to Cambrai, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
