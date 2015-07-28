Froome wins Tour de France

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory on the podium with second placed Movistar rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia (L) and third placed Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain (R)...more

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (C), the race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates his overall victory on the podium with second placed Movistar rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia (L) and third placed Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain (R) after the final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

