Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 31, 2013 | 2:55pm EST

Frozen art

<p>Workers and scaffolding are seen next to newly built ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Workers and scaffolding are seen next to newly built ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Workers and scaffolding are seen next to newly built ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
1 / 25
<p>Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
2 / 25
<p>A sculptor carries a wooden pallet next to an ice boat at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A sculptor carries a wooden pallet next to an ice boat at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

A sculptor carries a wooden pallet next to an ice boat at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
3 / 25
<p>A worker pours water onto ice cubes to make them adhere to each other as he builds an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

A worker pours water onto ice cubes to make them adhere to each other as he builds an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

A worker pours water onto ice cubes to make them adhere to each other as he builds an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
4 / 25
<p>A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
5 / 25
<p>Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
6 / 25
<p>A worker stabs an iron pike into the frozen Songhua River as he takes giant ice cubes to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. Each ice cube weighs about 551 lbs. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

A worker stabs an iron pike into the frozen Songhua River as he takes giant ice cubes to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. Each ice cube weighs about 551 lbs. REUTERS/Sheng Li more

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

A worker stabs an iron pike into the frozen Songhua River as he takes giant ice cubes to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. Each ice cube weighs about 551 lbs. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
7 / 25
<p>Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
8 / 25
<p>Workers shape a giant snow sculpture of horses ahead of an ice and snow festival in Barkol Kazakh Autonomous County, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 25, 2013. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, the year of the horse, kicks off on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Workers shape a giant snow sculpture of horses ahead of an ice and snow festival in Barkol Kazakh Autonomous County, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 25, 2013. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, the year of the...more

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Workers shape a giant snow sculpture of horses ahead of an ice and snow festival in Barkol Kazakh Autonomous County, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 25, 2013. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, the year of the horse, kicks off on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 25
<p>Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
10 / 25
<p>An artist from the company "La Machine" uses an electric chain saw to complete a performance where they created an ice sculpture in the form of a lizard in Nantes, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

An artist from the company "La Machine" uses an electric chain saw to complete a performance where they created an ice sculpture in the form of a lizard in Nantes, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

An artist from the company "La Machine" uses an electric chain saw to complete a performance where they created an ice sculpture in the form of a lizard in Nantes, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
11 / 25
<p>Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
12 / 25
<p>Sculptor Sven Morawietz of Germany pauses on his throne sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Sven Morawietz of Germany pauses on his throne sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Sven Morawietz of Germany pauses on his throne sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
13 / 25
<p>Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
14 / 25
<p>A horse ice sculpture display is seen at the holiday lights display "ZooLights" at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A horse ice sculpture display is seen at the holiday lights display "ZooLights" at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

A horse ice sculpture display is seen at the holiday lights display "ZooLights" at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 25
<p>Workers polish a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

Workers polish a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Workers polish a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
16 / 25
<p>Sculptor Sergey Aseev of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Sergey Aseev of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Sergey Aseev of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
17 / 25
<p>Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
18 / 25
<p>Ice sculptures depicting characters from the Belgian series "Blake and Mortimer" are seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

Ice sculptures depicting characters from the Belgian series "Blake and Mortimer" are seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Ice sculptures depicting characters from the Belgian series "Blake and Mortimer" are seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Close
19 / 25
<p>An ice sculpture of Tintin is seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

An ice sculpture of Tintin is seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

An ice sculpture of Tintin is seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Close
20 / 25
<p>Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
21 / 25
<p>A child looks at ice sculptures of Wolverine, Spiderman, Thor and other comic strip characters at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

A child looks at ice sculptures of Wolverine, Spiderman, Thor and other comic strip characters at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

A child looks at ice sculptures of Wolverine, Spiderman, Thor and other comic strip characters at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Close
22 / 25
<p>Sculptor Artem Samoylov of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Artem Samoylov of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Artem Samoylov of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
23 / 25
<p>Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
24 / 25
<p>Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, December 31, 2013

Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Digging for white gold

Digging for white gold

Next Slideshows

Digging for white gold

Digging for white gold

On the hunt for the elusive white truffle in the hills of Italy's Piedmont region.

Dec 27 2013
The legacy of Kalashnikov

The legacy of Kalashnikov

A look back at the legacy of Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the AK-47 assault rifle. Known as the weapon of choice for guerrillas, the gun has been used...

Dec 25 2013
Big surf contest

Big surf contest

The best big wave riders in the world battled against six local wildcards from Spain's Basque Country.

Dec 23 2013
Pussy Riot: The early years

Pussy Riot: The early years

The members of Pussy Riot before forming the punk band.

Dec 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast