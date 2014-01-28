Edition:
Frozen faces

<p>A commuter braves the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>A woman checks her phone as she walks on Wall St. during the morning commute in New York's financial district January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A man takes a picture with his phone during a snow storm in Manhattan's financial district in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Commuters brave the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A morning commuter walks through the strong wind on Wall St. during the morning rush in New York's financial district January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Pedestrians bundle up against the cold weather in Washington, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A woman carrying an umbrella walks along 7th Avenue at Times Square during a snow storm in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014.REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A woman is bundled up against the cold as a wave crashes into a pile of snow along a beach in Chicago, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A member of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division keeps an eye on the White House in Washington during a snowstorm, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>People walk through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A commuter braves the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>A postal worker adjusts his neck gaiter against the wind in Minneapolis, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>A woman leaves the train station bundled for windy weather in Minneapolis, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

