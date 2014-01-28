Frozen faces
A commuter braves the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A commuter braves the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman checks her phone as she walks on Wall St. during the morning commute in New York's financial district January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman checks her phone as she walks on Wall St. during the morning commute in New York's financial district January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man takes a picture with his phone during a snow storm in Manhattan's financial district in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man takes a picture with his phone during a snow storm in Manhattan's financial district in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters brave the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Commuters brave the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A morning commuter walks through the strong wind on Wall St. during the morning rush in New York's financial district January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A morning commuter walks through the strong wind on Wall St. during the morning rush in New York's financial district January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pedestrians bundle up against the cold weather in Washington, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pedestrians bundle up against the cold weather in Washington, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman carrying an umbrella walks along 7th Avenue at Times Square during a snow storm in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman carrying an umbrella walks along 7th Avenue at Times Square during a snow storm in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014.REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman is bundled up against the cold as a wave crashes into a pile of snow along a beach in Chicago, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman is bundled up against the cold as a wave crashes into a pile of snow along a beach in Chicago, Illinois, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Capitol policeman wears ski goggles while standing guard at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during a snowstorm in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boy attempts to catch a snowflake while on a class trip through the financial district in Manhattan in New York January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A member of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division keeps an eye on the White House in Washington during a snowstorm, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A member of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division keeps an eye on the White House in Washington during a snowstorm, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
People walk through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People walk through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A commuter braves the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A commuter braves the cold weather while walking the streets of Chicago, Illinois, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A postal worker adjusts his neck gaiter against the wind in Minneapolis, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A postal worker adjusts his neck gaiter against the wind in Minneapolis, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman leaves the train station bundled for windy weather in Minneapolis, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman leaves the train station bundled for windy weather in Minneapolis, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl blows snow from her hands on the National Mall in Washington January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Clashes in Ukraine
Our latest photos from the streets of Kiev.
Stalin's coastal retreat
Inside Joseph Stalin's former villa in Sochi.
Manila slum demolished
Police and squatters clash over the demolition of a settlement in suburban Quezon city, Philippines.
The "starving" city of Homs
The United States demands that Syria allow aid into the besieged city of Homs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.