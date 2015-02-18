Frozen falls
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning in...more
Visitors view Niagara Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A rainbow appears over the partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A snow-covered landscape is seen over the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A family walks through the snow near the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. TREUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Visitors view frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A snow-covered landscape is seen around the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A partially frozen American Falls is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A woman walks through Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Visitors view the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Next Slideshows
Battle rages in Ukraine
Intense fighting in Debaltseve threatens a fragile ceasefire.
Portfolio: Fred Prouser
A showcase of the best images from Reuters photographer Fred Prouser, who died on Tuesday.
Red Cross attacked in Myanmar
Gunmen fire on a Red Cross convoy carrying civilians displaced by fighting between soldiers and ethnic insurgents.
Copenhagen memorial
Danes gather at torch-lit memorials in memory of victims after a gunman opened fire on a cafe and attacked a synagogue.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.