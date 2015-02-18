Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 18, 2015 | 11:15am EST

Frozen falls

A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning in Western New York from midnight Wednesday to Friday. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. Temperature dropped to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning in Western New York from midnight Wednesday to Friday. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
1 / 12
Visitors view Niagara Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view Niagara Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Visitors view Niagara Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
2 / 12
A rainbow appears over the partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A rainbow appears over the partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A rainbow appears over the partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
3 / 12
A snow-covered landscape is seen over the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A snow-covered landscape is seen over the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A snow-covered landscape is seen over the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
4 / 12
A family walks through the snow near the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. TREUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A family walks through the snow near the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. TREUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A family walks through the snow near the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. TREUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
5 / 12
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
6 / 12
Visitors view frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Visitors view frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
7 / 12
A snow-covered landscape is seen around the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A snow-covered landscape is seen around the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A snow-covered landscape is seen around the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
8 / 12
A partially frozen American Falls is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A partially frozen American Falls is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
9 / 12
A woman walks through Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A woman walks through Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A woman walks through Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
10 / 12
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A partially frozen American Falls in sub-freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
11 / 12
Visitors view the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Visitors view the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Visitors view the frozen Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Battle rages in Ukraine

Battle rages in Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Battle rages in Ukraine

Battle rages in Ukraine

Intense fighting in Debaltseve threatens a fragile ceasefire.

Feb 17 2015
Portfolio: Fred Prouser

Portfolio: Fred Prouser

A showcase of the best images from Reuters photographer Fred Prouser, who died on Tuesday.

Feb 17 2015
Red Cross attacked in Myanmar

Red Cross attacked in Myanmar

Gunmen fire on a Red Cross convoy carrying civilians displaced by fighting between soldiers and ethnic insurgents.

Feb 17 2015
Copenhagen memorial

Copenhagen memorial

Danes gather at torch-lit memorials in memory of victims after a gunman opened fire on a cafe and attacked a synagogue.

Feb 16 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast