Frozen lives of Pompeii

A restorer works to piece together fragments of bodies that have come away from plaster cast moulds of the victims of the Mount Vesuvius eruption in A.D. 79, which buried Pompeiii, October 13, 2015. A 16-layer scan had to be used in order to penetrate the hardened plaster but the results showed up impressive skeletal remains and near perfect teeth. Picture taken October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

