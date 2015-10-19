Edition:
Frozen lives of Pompeii

A restorer works to piece together fragments of bodies that have come away from plaster cast moulds of the victims of the Mount Vesuvius eruption in A.D. 79, which buried Pompeiii, October 13, 2015. A 16-layer scan had to be used in order to penetrate the hardened plaster but the results showed up impressive skeletal remains and near perfect teeth. Picture taken October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The plaster cast of a Pompeii victim lies in a frescoed room in the ancient Roman city, Pompeii, October 13, 2015. An expert team made up of archaeologists, radiologists, orthodontists and anthropologists began on September 2015 to use CAT scan technology (computerized axial tomography) to peer inside the plaster cast molds of Pompeii's victims, in a study that has added more detail to previous findings. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A restorer works to piece together fragments of bodies that have come away from plaster cast molds of the victims of the Mount Vesuvius eruption in A.D. 79, which buried Pompeiii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Researchers carry the plaster cast mold of a Roman boy from an ancient Roman city as they prepare to run his body through a CAT scan in Pompeii, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A plaster cast of a Pompeii victim lies in a frescoed room in the ancient Roman city, Pompeii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The[ plaster cast of a Pompeii victim lies in a frescoed room in the ancient Roman city, Pompeii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A shoe-clad foot is seen sticking out of a plaster cast mould of a Pompeii victim, at the laboratory in the ancient Roman city, Pompeii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A plaster cast mold of a boy from an ancient Roman city is studied through a CAT scan in Pompeii, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

The plaster cast of a Pompeii victim is cataloged in a frescoed room in the ancient Roman city, Pompeii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Researchers prepare the plaster cast mold of a Roman boy from an ancient Roman city as they put the body through a CAT scan in Pompeii, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Elastic holds pieces of bone and plaster together after restoration work in the ancient Roman city, Pompeii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The plaster cast of a Pompeii victim lies in a frescoed room in the ancient Roman city, Pompeii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Restorers work to piece together fragments of bodies that have come away from plaster cast molds of the victims of the Mount Vesuvius eruption in A.D. 79, which buried Pompeii, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Plaster cast molds of victims of the Mount Vesuvius eruption lie on a display table in a laboratory at Pompeii October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

