Frozen Niagara Falls
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on the American side during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mist rises over the Horseshoe Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen base of Horseshoe Falls is seen on lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A partially frozen Niagara Falls is seen on American side lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls are seen partially frozen lit by lights during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man walks in front of the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People walk in front partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People look out over the partially frozen American side of the Niagara Falls on during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
