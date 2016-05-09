Edition:
Fruit of North Korea's looms

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016.

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman fixes a machine.

Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill.

Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman works at the textile mill.

Women work at the textile mill.

Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill.

Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around.

Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill.

Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill.

A woman works at the textile mill.

Women work at the textile mill.

Women work at the textile mill.

A woman works at the textile mill.

A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill.

A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten.

Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill.

A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill.

A woman works at the textile mill.

Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit.

Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill.

Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten.

A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill.

