Fukushima homecoming
A security personnel holds a flag, which reads "Please Stop!", as he stand by a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear...more
A security personnel holds a flag, which reads "Please Stop!", as he stand by a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster more than three years ago, residents of a small district 20 km (12 miles) from the wrecked plant are allowed to return home. The Miyakoji area of Tamura, a northeastern city inland from the Fukushima nuclear station, has been off-limits for most residents since March 2011, when the government ordered evacuations after a devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered triple meltdowns at the power station. Okuma town is still off-limits. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, dusts off her house after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, dusts off her house after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Teachers decorate a playroom at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Teachers decorate a playroom at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in a playground, as seen through a window at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in a playground, as seen through a window at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, opens up the curtains after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio (not in picture) in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, opens up the curtains after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio (not in picture) in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks up inside her house with portraits of her deceased parents in the background, after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima...more
Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks up inside her house with portraits of her deceased parents in the background, after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A sign board reading "That's Enough, Radiation" is put along a street at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A sign board reading "That's Enough, Radiation" is put along a street at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Security personnel stand guard near a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. Okuma town is still off-limits to residents. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Security personnel stand guard near a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. Okuma town is still off-limits to residents. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks between a fallow rice field at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks between a fallow rice field at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman walks in a temporary housing complex where evacuees from the Miyakoji area of Tamura are living, at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman walks in a temporary housing complex where evacuees from the Miyakoji area of Tamura are living, at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Toshio Koyama, 76, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks at a damaged silkworm factory near his house after he returned home with his wife Kimiko, 69, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato more
Toshio Koyama, 76, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks at a damaged silkworm factory near his house after he returned home with his wife Kimiko, 69, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Children look through windows at their playground as Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in the ground, at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014....more
Children look through windows at their playground as Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in the ground, at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. While in temporary facilities outside the evacuation zone, children were limited to 30 minutes outside a day. It is still undecided how long they will be allowed to play outside now that they are back in Miyakoji. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks near waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks near waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kitaro Saito who was evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura, walks inside his house at a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kitaro Saito who was evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura, walks inside his house at a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Crisis in Ukraine
Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as Ukraine mourns its Euromaidan dead.
Spring is blossoming
Cherry, peach and almond trees blossom in springtime around the world.
The most expensive items
Collectible items with record-breaking prices sold at auction or in private sale.
Uncontacted Amazon tribe
A tribe considered uncontacted react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.