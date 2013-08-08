Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 8, 2013 | 2:55pm EDT

Fukushima's continuing danger

<p>A general view of a building of Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from a bus during a media tour at the plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool</p>

A general view of a building of Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from a bus during a media tour at the plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A general view of a building of Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from a bus during a media tour at the plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool

Close
1 / 17
<p>Blair Thornton, associate professor of the University of Tokyo at the Institute of Industrial Science Underwater Technology Research Center, points at a graph showing radioactivity levels off the shore of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), in Tokyo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Blair Thornton, associate professor of the University of Tokyo at the Institute of Industrial Science Underwater Technology Research Center, points at a graph showing radioactivity levels off the shore of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant operated...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Blair Thornton, associate professor of the University of Tokyo at the Institute of Industrial Science Underwater Technology Research Center, points at a graph showing radioactivity levels off the shore of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), in Tokyo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
2 / 17
<p>A radiation monitor indicates 131.00 microsieverts per hour near the No.4 and No.3 buildings at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

A radiation monitor indicates 131.00 microsieverts per hour near the No.4 and No.3 buildings at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kimimasa...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A radiation monitor indicates 131.00 microsieverts per hour near the No.4 and No.3 buildings at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool

Close
3 / 17
<p>Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool</p>

Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
4 / 17
<p>71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma holds a greenling aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 25km south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma holds a greenling aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 25km south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, August 08, 2013

71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma holds a greenling aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 25km south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 17
<p>A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture May 28, 2013....more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 17
<p>Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, located about 21 km (13 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 8, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, located about 21 km (13 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Fukushima...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, located about 21 km (13 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 8, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
7 / 17
<p>A doctor at a clinic in temporary housing complex Shunji Sekine (L) conducts a thyroid examination on a child in Nihonmatsu, about 50 km (31 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture February 25, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Chris Meyers</p>

A doctor at a clinic in temporary housing complex Shunji Sekine (L) conducts a thyroid examination on a child in Nihonmatsu, about 50 km (31 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture February 25,...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A doctor at a clinic in temporary housing complex Shunji Sekine (L) conducts a thyroid examination on a child in Nihonmatsu, about 50 km (31 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture February 25, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Chris Meyers

Close
8 / 17
<p>People take part in an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

People take part in an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Thursday, August 08, 2013

People take part in an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
9 / 17
<p>A worker checks personal radiation gauges on a charging stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A worker checks personal radiation gauges on a charging stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A worker checks personal radiation gauges on a charging stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 17
<p>Helmets and shoes for workers who work inside reactor building are placed in shelves at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Helmets and shoes for workers who work inside reactor building are placed in shelves at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12,...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Helmets and shoes for workers who work inside reactor building are placed in shelves at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 17
<p>A general view of the cover installation for the spent fuel removed from the cooling pool is pictured at the No.4 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool</p>

A general view of the cover installation for the spent fuel removed from the cooling pool is pictured at the No.4 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A general view of the cover installation for the spent fuel removed from the cooling pool is pictured at the No.4 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool

Close
12 / 17
<p>A worker walks in front of water tanks at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool</p>

A worker walks in front of water tanks at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A worker walks in front of water tanks at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool

Close
13 / 17
<p>Birds fly over tsunami defenses as sea mist is seen along the coast in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Birds fly over tsunami defenses as sea mist is seen along the coast in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Birds fly over tsunami defenses as sea mist is seen along the coast in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 17
<p>Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
15 / 17
<p>Hitoshi Kuroda retrieves his belongs from his house during a temporary return visit to Okuma town, inside of the 20km (12 miles) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Hitoshi Kuroda retrieves his belongs from his house during a temporary return visit to Okuma town, inside of the 20km (12 miles) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012....more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Hitoshi Kuroda retrieves his belongs from his house during a temporary return visit to Okuma town, inside of the 20km (12 miles) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
16 / 17
<p>Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, some 25 km (15 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, some 25 km (15 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant March 10, 2012, a day...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, some 25 km (15 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Jersey's demolition derby

Jersey's demolition derby

Next Slideshows

Jersey's demolition derby

Jersey's demolition derby

Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to...

Aug 08 2013
Nairobi airport fire

Nairobi airport fire

A fire engulfed Kenya's main airport, choking a vital travel and trade gateway to east Africa.

Aug 07 2013
Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen

A look at the conflict against suspected Al Qaeda forces in Yemen.

Aug 07 2013
Heat wave in China

Heat wave in China

A high temperature alerts were issued as a record-setting summer heat wave continued to bake most parts of south China.

Aug 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast