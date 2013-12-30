Fukushima's homeless workers

The signboard of Sendai Station is seen under the moonlight in Sendai, northern Japan, December 17, 2013. Recruiters for firms with Fukushima decontamination contracts often prowl the station, seeking people willing to accept minimum wage for one of the most undesirable jobs in the industrialized world: working on the $35 billion, taxpayer-funded effort to clean up radioactive fallout. The cleanup effort is being dogged by both a lack of oversight and a shortage of workers, according to a Reuters analysis. Below the subcontractors, a shadowy network of gangsters and illegal brokers who hire homeless men has also become active in Fukushima. Ministry of Environment contracts in the most radioactive areas of Fukushima prefecture are particularly lucrative because the government pays an additional $100 in hazard allowance per day for each worker. REUTERS/Issei Kato