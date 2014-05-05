Edition:
Full metal combat

<p>A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. Medieval combat is a full contact sport that revives the foot based tournament fighting of medieval Europe. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A Polish fighter hits the head of his German opponent with a long sword during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. Medieval combat is a full contact sport that revives the foot based tournament fighting of medieval Europe. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A member of the French team exercises in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. Countries fight in refereed matches where the objective is to get the opposing team to the floor. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. There are also duels with polearms, swords and shields where the number of hits landed are scored. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from the Spanish team gets help putting on his armor before a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. There are also duels with polearms, swords and shields where the number of hits landed are scored. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. The fighters, both male and female, wear heavy armor and weapons, mostly replicas of authentic pieces, and fight following the knights code of conduct. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Fighters from Poland (in red) and France (in blue) fight against each other in a "5 vs 5" competition during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. The fighters, both male and female, wear heavy armor and weapons, mostly replicas of authentic pieces, and fight following the knights code of conduct. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fight during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. According to organizers, more than 15 nations are taking part in the Championships, which started on May 1st and will go on until May 4th, with an estimated attendance of 10,000 spectators. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Fighters from Poland (C in red) and Sweden lie on the ground after being taken down during a "5 vs 5" fight during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. According to organizers, more than 15 nations are taking part in the Championships, which started on May 1st and will go on until May 4th, with an estimated attendance of 10,000 spectators. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Members of the French team rest after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Fighters from the United States (R) and Denmark compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Members of the United States team practice in between fights during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Armor hangs from a tent during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long sword duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from the Italian team is sheltered by a a teammate's hat as he waits to participate in a long sword duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A female fighter from the United States (R) hits her New Zealand opponent with a polearm during a duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from Spain (in red) is taken down by his opponent from Italy during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A fighter from Poland reacts in pain after being taken down by a French opponent during a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Female fighters from New Zealand (L) and Luxembourg compete in a polearm duel during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Supporters of the German team celebrate a victory during a competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A Polish fighter reacts as a woman looks at his sunburnt neck while resting at their camp during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A member of the United Kingdom team gets food at his camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Members of the French team rest at their camp after competing during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People watch a "5 vs 5" competition at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People eat by a bonfire at the camp of the Spanish team during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A blacksmith repairs a weapon as women sew and chat during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A man in medieval clothing talks on his cell during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

People watch as fighters compete during the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

