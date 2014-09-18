Edition:
Funeral for a slain officer

Pennsylvania State Police salute as they line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the casket carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38 is carried into the Cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Tiffany Dickson, widow of slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, stands with her two young sons Bryon III and Adam outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, before her husband's funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the casket carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, is carried into the cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, for the funeral service for slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Police officers stand at attention as a hearse carrying the casket of slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, passes following his funeral service at St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Workers from a local restaurant workers stand beneath a sign with their hands on their hearts, as a hearse carrying the casket of slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, passes following his funeral service at St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper holds a folded American Flag outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the casket carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, is carried into the cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police and Troopers from nearby states line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the funeral procession carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38 makes its way to the Cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers carry the casket of slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, from St. Peters' Cathedral, following his funeral service in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the casket carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, is carried into the Cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police line the streets outside St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, ahead of the funeral service for slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the casket carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, is carried into the cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police line the streets outside St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, ahead of the funeral service for slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper stands holding a folded American flag on the steps of St. Peters' Cathedral as other Troopers file out of the Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, following the funeral service for slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pennsylvania State Police line the streets outside St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, ahead of the funeral service for slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

