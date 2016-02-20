Funeral for Antonin Scalia
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's widow, Maureen McCarthy Scalia, walks behind the casket as it is carried out of church following the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Pallbearers carry the casket down the aisle at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Father Paul Scalia, son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top-C) passes Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (top-R) following Holy Communion. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Former Vice President Dick Cheney (front, L) hugs former Solicitor General Theodore Olson (R) as they and Justice Clarence Thomas (top R) take their seats. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor arrives for the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum talks on his mobile phone as he departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass as his widow Maureen and other family members follow. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (C) and former Vice President Dick Cheney (upper L) take their seats for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top, C) arrives for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Father Paul Scalia (top, C), son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito (L), Elena Kagan (Top-C) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (C) depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (front-C) leads the justices of the court including Justice Anthony Kennedy (C), Justice Clarence Thomas (top L) and Justice Stephen Breyer (top-R) as they depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via...more
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia into his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
