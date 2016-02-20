Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 20, 2016 | 4:50pm EST

Funeral for Antonin Scalia

Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 17
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's widow, Maureen McCarthy Scalia, walks behind the casket as it is carried out of church following the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's widow, Maureen McCarthy Scalia, walks behind the casket as it is carried out of church following the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's widow, Maureen McCarthy Scalia, walks behind the casket as it is carried out of church following the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
2 / 17
Pallbearers carry the casket down the aisle at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Pallbearers carry the casket down the aisle at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket down the aisle at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
3 / 17
Father Paul Scalia, son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Father Paul Scalia, son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Father Paul Scalia, son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
4 / 17
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top-C) passes Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (top-R) following Holy Communion. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top-C) passes Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (top-R) following Holy Communion. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top-C) passes Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (top-R) following Holy Communion. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
5 / 17
Former Vice President Dick Cheney (front, L) hugs former Solicitor General Theodore Olson (R) as they and Justice Clarence Thomas (top R) take their seats. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Former Vice President Dick Cheney (front, L) hugs former Solicitor General Theodore Olson (R) as they and Justice Clarence Thomas (top R) take their seats. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Former Vice President Dick Cheney (front, L) hugs former Solicitor General Theodore Olson (R) as they and Justice Clarence Thomas (top R) take their seats. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
6 / 17
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor arrives for the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor arrives for the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor arrives for the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 17
Former Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum talks on his mobile phone as he departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Former Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum talks on his mobile phone as he departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Former Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum talks on his mobile phone as he departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 17
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass as his widow Maureen and other family members follow. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass as his widow Maureen and other family members follow. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass as his widow Maureen and other family members follow. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
9 / 17
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (C) and former Vice President Dick Cheney (upper L) take their seats for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (C) and former Vice President Dick Cheney (upper L) take their seats for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (C) and former Vice President Dick Cheney (upper L) take their seats for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
10 / 17
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia out of his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
11 / 17
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top, C) arrives for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top, C) arrives for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (top, C) arrives for the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 17
Father Paul Scalia (top, C), son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Father Paul Scalia (top, C), son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Father Paul Scalia (top, C), son of Antonin Scalia, leads the funeral Mass for his father. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
13 / 17
Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito (L), Elena Kagan (Top-C) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (C) depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito (L), Elena Kagan (Top-C) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (C) depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito (L), Elena Kagan (Top-C) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (C) depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
14 / 17
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (front-C) leads the justices of the court including Justice Anthony Kennedy (C), Justice Clarence Thomas (top L) and Justice Stephen Breyer (top-R) as they depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (front-C) leads the justices of the court including Justice Anthony Kennedy (C), Justice Clarence Thomas (top L) and Justice Stephen Breyer (top-R) as they depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (front-C) leads the justices of the court including Justice Anthony Kennedy (C), Justice Clarence Thomas (top L) and Justice Stephen Breyer (top-R) as they depart the funeral Mass. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters
Close
15 / 17
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens departs the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 17
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia into his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia into his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia into his funeral Mass. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Scalia lies in repose

Scalia lies in repose

Next Slideshows

Scalia lies in repose

Scalia lies in repose

Antonin Scalia's flag-draped casket sits in the Supreme Court.

Feb 19 2016
Clashes in Uganda

Clashes in Uganda

Ugandan police clash with opposition protesters a day after the presidential election.

Feb 19 2016
U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

U.S. warplanes carried out air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in western Libya, killing as many as 40 people.

Feb 19 2016
The final 8 candidates

The final 8 candidates

Portraits of the two Democrats and six Republicans still in the presidential race.

Feb 19 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast