Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 6, 2015 | 6:25pm EDT

Funeral for Beau Biden

President Obama pauses as he delivers the eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama pauses as he delivers the eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Obama pauses as he delivers the eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 25
Vice President Joe Biden, puts his hand on his heart as he and granddaughter Natalie and stepmother Jill Biden look on before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Vice President Joe Biden, puts his hand on his heart as he and granddaughter Natalie and stepmother Jill Biden look on before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden, puts his hand on his heart as he and granddaughter Natalie and stepmother Jill Biden look on before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
2 / 25
Former President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watch as the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, is taken from his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watch as the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, is taken from his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Former President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watch as the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, is taken from his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 25
Chris Martin of the band Coldplay sings the song "Til' Kingdom Come" during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Chris Martin of the band Coldplay sings the song "Til' Kingdom Come" during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Chris Martin of the band Coldplay sings the song "Til' Kingdom Come" during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 25
A procession carrying the casket leaves the church after the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

A procession carrying the casket leaves the church after the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A procession carrying the casket leaves the church after the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Close
5 / 25
A member of a U.S. military color guard holds the flag from the casket during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A member of a U.S. military color guard holds the flag from the casket during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A member of a U.S. military color guard holds the flag from the casket during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 25
President Obama hugs his daughter Sasha as they and first lady Michelle Obama watch as the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, leaves his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama hugs his daughter Sasha as they and first lady Michelle Obama watch as the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, leaves his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Obama hugs his daughter Sasha as they and first lady Michelle Obama watch as the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, leaves his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 25
Vice President Joe Biden attends the funeral of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden attends the funeral of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden attends the funeral of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Close
8 / 25
Vice President Joe Biden stands with his son's brother Hunter (C) and widow Hallie (2nd R) as his son's casket is taken from a hearse before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Vice President Joe Biden stands with his son's brother Hunter (C) and widow Hallie (2nd R) as his son's casket is taken from a hearse before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden stands with his son's brother Hunter (C) and widow Hallie (2nd R) as his son's casket is taken from a hearse before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
9 / 25
U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Raymond Odierno delivers a eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Raymond Odierno delivers a eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Raymond Odierno delivers a eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 25
President Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden after delivering the eulogy during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden after delivering the eulogy during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden after delivering the eulogy during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 25
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden leave following the funeral for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden leave following the funeral for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden leave following the funeral for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
12 / 25
Singer Chris Martin of the band Coldplay hugs Vice President Joe Biden after performing the song "Til' Kingdom Come" during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Singer Chris Martin of the band Coldplay hugs Vice President Joe Biden after performing the song "Til' Kingdom Come" during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Singer Chris Martin of the band Coldplay hugs Vice President Joe Biden after performing the song "Til' Kingdom Come" during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 25
President Obama a eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama a eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Obama a eulogy during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 25
Vice President Joe Biden waves next to President Barack Obama during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden waves next to President Barack Obama during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden waves next to President Barack Obama during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool
Close
15 / 25
President Barack Obama hugs Jill Biden during the funeral of Biden's stepson, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, as his brother Hunter Biden (L) reaches out to the president at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama hugs Jill Biden during the funeral of Biden's stepson, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, as his brother Hunter Biden (L) reaches out to the president at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Barack Obama hugs Jill Biden during the funeral of Biden's stepson, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, as his brother Hunter Biden (L) reaches out to the president at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 25
A procession carrying a casket enters the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

A procession carrying a casket enters the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A procession carrying a casket enters the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool
Close
17 / 25
Vice President Joseph Biden greets clergyman after a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Vice President Joseph Biden greets clergyman after a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joseph Biden greets clergyman after a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
18 / 25
Vice President Joe Biden's grandaughters Naomi, Maisy and Finnegan Biden participate in a reading during their uncle Beau Biden's funeral in Wilmington, Delaware in St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Joe Biden's grandaughters Naomi, Maisy and Finnegan Biden participate in a reading during their uncle Beau Biden's funeral in Wilmington, Delaware in St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden's grandaughters Naomi, Maisy and Finnegan Biden participate in a reading during their uncle Beau Biden's funeral in Wilmington, Delaware in St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 25
President Barack Obama arrives at the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

President Barack Obama arrives at the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Barack Obama arrives at the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Close
20 / 25
President Obama, along with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha attends the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

President Obama, along with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha attends the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Obama, along with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha attends the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool
Close
21 / 25
The casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, arrives at his funeral in St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, arrives at his funeral in St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, arrives at his funeral in St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 25
President Obama watches the casket arrive during funeral services for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

President Obama watches the casket arrive during funeral services for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Obama watches the casket arrive during funeral services for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
23 / 25
President Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

President Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool
Close
24 / 25
(L-R) Beau Biden's brother Hunter (top L), son Hunter (bottom L), widow Hallie, Vice President Joe Biden and daughter Natalie look on before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

(L-R) Beau Biden's brother Hunter (top L), son Hunter (bottom L), widow Hallie, Vice President Joe Biden and daughter Natalie look on before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
(L-R) Beau Biden's brother Hunter (top L), son Hunter (bottom L), widow Hallie, Vice President Joe Biden and daughter Natalie look on before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Escape from ISIS

Escape from ISIS

Next Slideshows

Escape from ISIS

Escape from ISIS

Thousands of Syrians flee clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters.

Jun 05 2015
Ukraine fears invasion

Ukraine fears invasion

Ukraine is on "full-scale invasion" alert after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months.

Jun 05 2015
China raises capsized ship

China raises capsized ship

Rescuers work through the night on the Yangtze River to right the four-deck ship.

Jun 05 2015
Amazon River overflows

Amazon River overflows

One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods after heavy rains.

Jun 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast