Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 15, 2015 | 11:58am EST

Funeral for cartoonist

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 7
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 7
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 7
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 7
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
5 / 7
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 7
The coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, is seen during a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, is seen during a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
The coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, is seen during a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Al Qaeda in Yemen

Al Qaeda in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Al Qaeda in Yemen

Al Qaeda in Yemen

Images from the battle against Al Qaeda in Yemen.

Jan 14 2015
Anti-Islam protests in Germany

Anti-Islam protests in Germany

Weekly marches by the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA may not spread much beyond the city of Dresden where they began, but their message is having a profound...

Jan 14 2015
Syria's refugees in the cold

Syria's refugees in the cold

At least six displaced Syrian children have died due to severe cold weather in the Middle East.

Jan 14 2015
Rage over missing students

Rage over missing students

Vigils and protests continue over last year's kidnapping and apparent killing of 43 student-teachers in Mexico.

Jan 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast