Funeral for Freddie Gray
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. Mourners lined up on Monday before the funeral of Freddie Gray, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, a death...more
People arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Mourners embrace in front of the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray during his funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Gray's death has led to protests in the latest outcry over U.S. law enforcement's...more
A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners gather for the funeral services of 25-year old Freddie Gray, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People attend Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners react during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The casket of Freddie Gray, 25, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, arrives at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Mourners embrace during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jesse Jackson arrives at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Family members arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
People arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Mourners react during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Family members arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Mourners gather for the funeral services of Freddie Gray, a 25-year old black man who died in police custody, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (2nd L) hugs a mourner as she arrives for the funeral services of 25-year old Freddie Gray, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Gloria Darden, mother of Freddie Gray who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, sits by the casket at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners grieve by the casket of Freddie Gray, who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman kisses the casket of Freddie Gray, who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Doves are released for Freddie Gray, who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
