Funeral for Hezbollah members

Relatives of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, stand over his coffin with a child and a toy weapon during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Members and supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah carry the coffin of Ghazi Ali Dawi, one of the six Hezbollah members who died in Quneitra, during his funeral in al-Khiam village near the Israeli border in south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Children look on from inside a military vehicle during the funeral of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Religious figures along with Hezbollah members and supporters mourn over the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Balloons carry pictures of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Ahmad, the son of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, rides a vehicle as he carries his father's rifle during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Rose buds are thrown over Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters while they carry the coffin of Jihad Moughniyah, the son of Hezbollah's late military leader Imad Moughniyah, during his funeral in Beirut's suburbs January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Ahmad (top R, 2nd R), the son of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, mourns on his fathers coffin while Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, lays his hand on his head during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Members and supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah react while carrying the coffin of Ghazi Ali Dawi, one of the six Hezbollah members who died in Quneitra, during his funeral in al-Khiam village near the Israeli border in south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Hezbollah members and supporters carry the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Members of Lebanon's Hezbollah carry the coffin of Ghazi Ali Dawi, one of the six Hezbollah members who died in Quneitra, during his funeral in al-Khiam village near the Israeli border in south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Members and supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, carry his coffin during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Relatives of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, stand over his coffin during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Hezbollah members and supporters carry the coffin of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Women react during the funeral of Jihad Moughniyah in Beirut's suburbs January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
