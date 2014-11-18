Edition:
Funeral for Jerusalem rabbis

Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of Rabbi Mosheh Twersky onto a vehicle during his funeral in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An Israeli sits next to the body of Aryeh Kopinsky during his funeral in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women and girls attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An Israeli mourns during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
The bodies of Aryeh Kopinsky (C), Calman Levine (L) and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg lie in vehicles during their funeral near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israelis mourn during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women and girls mourn during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn during the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Jews carry the body of Rabbi Mosheh Twersky off a vehicle during his funeral in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israelis attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews stand around a vehicle carrying the body of Calman Levine during his funeral in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Aryeh Kopinsky, Calman Levine and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
