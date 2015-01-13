Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 13, 2015

Funeral for Jewish attack victims

Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, the victims of last Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The mother of Yoav Hattab, killed in an attack on a Paris grocery, is comforted during a procession in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv before his funeral, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Kafri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The body of Francois-Michel Saada, one of four French Jews killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, is lowered to the grave during their joint funeral in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A photograph of Yoav Hattab is displayed during a procession in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv before his funeral, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Kafri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Mourners attend the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Mourners gather for the joint burial ceremony for the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A person touches the body of one of the victims in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech near the covered bodies of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada during their joint funeral in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Mourners attend the joint funeral of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The body of Yoav Hattab is lowered to the grave in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ariel Schalit/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A mourner attends the burial ceremony of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada at a cemetery in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
French Environment Minister Segolene Royal touches the arm of Valerie Braham, the widow of Phillipe Braham, during their joint funeral in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Israel's national flag flutters above a crowd of mourners during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Mourners attend the joint funeral of four French Jews killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (far right) delivers a speech near the covered bodies the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, during their joint funeral in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The mother of Yoav Hattab, one of four French Jews killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, mourns during their joint funeral in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A mourner reacts during the joint funeral for French Jews Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin delivers a speech near the covered bodies of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, during their joint funeral in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A mourner cries during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The covered body of one of the victims of an attack on a Paris grocery on Friday, is carried at a joint funeral in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The coffin containing the body of one of the victims of an attack at a Paris kosher grocery on Friday, arrives at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport before burial in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kobi Gideon/GPO

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Family members of the victims of an attack at a Paris kosher grocery on Friday, embrace upon the arrival of the coffins at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport before their burial in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kobi Gideon/GPO

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
