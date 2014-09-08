Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 7, 2014 | 11:40pm EDT

Funeral for Joan Rivers

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 25
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 25
Comedian Kathy Griffin departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Kathy Griffin departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Comedian Kathy Griffin departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 25
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 25
Radio host Howard Stern arrives with wife Beth Ostrosky to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Radio host Howard Stern arrives with wife Beth Ostrosky to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Radio host Howard Stern arrives with wife Beth Ostrosky to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 25
Comedian Whoopi Goldberg departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Comedian Whoopi Goldberg departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 25
Mourners depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mourners depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Mourners depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 25
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell weeps as she hugs a fellow mourner while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell weeps as she hugs a fellow mourner while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell weeps as she hugs a fellow mourner while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 25
Journalist Barbara Walters waves as she arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Journalist Barbara Walters waves as she arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Journalist Barbara Walters waves as she arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 25
Television personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Television personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 25
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 25
Journalist Geraldo Rivera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Journalist Geraldo Rivera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Journalist Geraldo Rivera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 25
Television personality Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personality Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Television personality Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 25
Melissa Rivers and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Melissa Rivers and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Melissa Rivers and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 25
Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 25
Actor Alan Cumming arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Alan Cumming arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Actor Alan Cumming arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 25
Tributes left in memory of Joan Rivers are seen in front of her former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tributes left in memory of Joan Rivers are seen in front of her former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Tributes left in memory of Joan Rivers are seen in front of her former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 25
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller greets journalist Diane Sawyer as they arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller greets journalist Diane Sawyer as they arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller greets journalist Diane Sawyer as they arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 25
Real estate developer Donald Trump arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Real estate developer Donald Trump arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Real estate developer Donald Trump arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 25
A marquee put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A marquee put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A marquee put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 25
Designer Carolina Herrera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Carolina Herrera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Designer Carolina Herrera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 25
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper sit in a limousine as they depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper sit in a limousine as they depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper sit in a limousine as they depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 25
Mourners embrace while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mourners embrace while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Mourners embrace while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 25
Flowers and a photo, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Flowers and a photo, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Flowers and a photo, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 05 2014
Floods in Kashmir

Floods in Kashmir

Heavy rains and flash floods kill dozens in Kashmir and nearby regions.

Sep 05 2014
Still Missing - MH370

Still Missing - MH370

Six months on, loved ones of passengers on a missing Malaysian airliner derive what comfort they can going forward from what's left behind.

Sep 05 2014
After the fighting

After the fighting

Life at the end of the seven-week war in Gaza.

Sep 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast