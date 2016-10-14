Edition:
United States
Fri Oct 14, 2016

Funeral for Keith Scott

A family member touches the arm of police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott during his funeral at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Family members, including Rakeyia Scott (C), release white doves after the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Family members mourn at the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Pall bearers carry the casket out the front entrance after the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A family member touches the face of police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott during his funeral at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A pall bearer places his hand on the casket after the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Family members mourn during the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Vernita Scott hugs a mourner after the funeral for her son and police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Pall bearers talk after carrying the casket to a waiting hearse after the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Keirra LaNae Scott (C), daughter of police shooting victim Keith Scott, mourns with family members during his funeral at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Representative Justin T. Bamberg of South Carolina, stands at the casket containing police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Family members mourn for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
The casket is displayed with flowers at the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Family members pay their last respects during the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Mourners attend the funeral for police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott at the First Baptist Church in James Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
