Pictures | Fri Jun 13, 2014 | 8:25am EDT

Funeral for Las Vegas officer

Andrea Soldo, is consoled by a family member after receiving a flag during the funeral services for her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014 REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
An honor guard carries the casket of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow

Friday, June 13, 2014
The flag-draped casket of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo is carried into the church during funeral services at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Friday, June 13, 2014
A procession of law enforcement officers on motorcycles leads a Metro Police truck carrying the coffin of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to a cemetery after church services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. Soldo and Metro Police Officer Alyn Beck were ambushed and killed while eating lunch on Sunday. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW OBITUARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Friday, June 13, 2014
A procession of law enforcement officers lead a Metro Police truck carrying the body of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to Canyon Ridge Church for funeral services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris

Friday, June 13, 2014
Metro Police officers watch a video presentation during a service for Metro Police officer Igor Soldo at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Friday, June 13, 2014
Robert Soldo, older brother of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo, speaks at his brother's funeral at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Friday, June 13, 2014
Robert Soldo, older brother of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo, speaks at his brother's funeral at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Friday, June 13, 2014
Andrea Soldo is consoled by a family member after receiving a flag during the funeral services for her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
A Nevada highway patrol trooper honour guard member salutes during funeral services for Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
Las Vegas Sheriff Doug Gillespie, (R), consoles fellow officers during funeral services for police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
Police honor guard members await receiving the casket of Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo during funeral services for him at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
Las Vegas Police Capt. Mark Tauarez, honour guard commander, stands over the casket of Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo during funeral services for him at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
Andrea Soldo spends a moment by the casket of her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
Officers and other bystanders salute as a Metro Police truck bearing the casket of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo passes by en route to a cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow

Friday, June 13, 2014
A truck with the casket of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo leaves Canyon Ridge Church following a funeral service in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Friday, June 13, 2014
Andrea Soldo, is consoled by family members after receiving a flag during the funeral services for her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool

Friday, June 13, 2014
