Funeral for Las Vegas officer
Andrea Soldo, is consoled by a family member after receiving a flag during the funeral services for her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014 REUTERS/David Becker/Pool
An honor guard carries the casket of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow
The flag-draped casket of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo is carried into the church during funeral services at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A procession of law enforcement officers on motorcycles leads a Metro Police truck carrying the coffin of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to a cemetery after church services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. Soldo and Metro Police Officer Alyn Beck...more
A procession of law enforcement officers lead a Metro Police truck carrying the body of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo to Canyon Ridge Church for funeral services in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris
Metro Police officers watch a video presentation during a service for Metro Police officer Igor Soldo at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Robert Soldo, older brother of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo, speaks at his brother's funeral at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Robert Soldo, older brother of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo, speaks at his brother's funeral at Canyon Ridge Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Andrea Soldo is consoled by a family member after receiving a flag during the funeral services for her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
A Nevada highway patrol trooper honour guard member salutes during funeral services for Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool
Las Vegas Sheriff Doug Gillespie, (R), consoles fellow officers during funeral services for police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool
Police honor guard members await receiving the casket of Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo during funeral services for him at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool
Las Vegas Police Capt. Mark Tauarez, honour guard commander, stands over the casket of Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo during funeral services for him at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
Andrea Soldo spends a moment by the casket of her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool
Officers and other bystanders salute as a Metro Police truck bearing the casket of Metro Police Officer Igor Soldo passes by en route to a cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. Baskow
A truck with the casket of Metro Police officer Igor Soldo leaves Canyon Ridge Church following a funeral service in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Andrea Soldo, is consoled by family members after receiving a flag during the funeral services for her husband and Las Vegas police officer Igor Soldo at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada June 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Becker/Pool
