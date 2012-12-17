Funeral for London nurse
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who...more
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters, was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman puts flowers on Jacintha Saldanha's coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman puts flowers on Jacintha Saldanha's coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An undated photograph of Jacintha Saldanha, her husband Ben Barboza and son Junal (R) is seen on an order of service sheet outside of Westminster Cathedral in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
An undated photograph of Jacintha Saldanha, her husband Ben Barboza and son Junal (R) is seen on an order of service sheet outside of Westminster Cathedral in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
An undated photograph of Jacintha Saldanha and her husband Ben Barboza is seen on an order of service sheet outside of Westminster Cathedral in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
An undated photograph of Jacintha Saldanha and her husband Ben Barboza is seen on an order of service sheet outside of Westminster Cathedral in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Jacintha Saldanha's children Junal (L) and Lisha arrive at the airport to attend the funeral of their mother in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Jacintha Saldanha's children Junal (L) and Lisha arrive at the airport to attend the funeral of their mother in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) arrives at the airport to attend the funeral of his wife in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) arrives at the airport to attend the funeral of his wife in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui
Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui
Workers put Jacintha Saldanha's coffin inside an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui
Workers put Jacintha Saldanha's coffin inside an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui
A worker digs near the grave of nurse Jacintha Saldanha while preparing it for her last rites at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker digs near the grave of nurse Jacintha Saldanha while preparing it for her last rites at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C, in blue) looks at the grave for his wife during preparations for her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C, in blue) looks at the grave for his wife during preparations for her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's family and relatives carry her coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 kms (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's family and relatives carry her coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 kms (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal (R) stand next to her coffin as people pray during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish...more
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal (R) stand next to her coffin as people pray during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (4th R) and her children Lisha (5th R) and Junal (3rd R) stand next to her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish...more
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (4th R) and her children Lisha (5th R) and Junal (3rd R) stand next to her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's relatives carry her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's relatives carry her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's daughter Lisha (R) and widower Ben Barboza (L) give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's daughter Lisha (R) and widower Ben Barboza (L) give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's family stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's family stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) wipes a tear asher children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) wipes a tear asher children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza holds an order of service and the hand of his daughter Lisha (R) outside of Westminster Cathedral before a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza holds an order of service and the hand of his daughter Lisha (R) outside of Westminster Cathedral before a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lisha Barboza stands with her father Ben while he holds a picture of his wife, nurse Jacintha Saldanha, as they leave the Houses of Parliament in London December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lisha Barboza stands with her father Ben while he holds a picture of his wife, nurse Jacintha Saldanha, as they leave the Houses of Parliament in London December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (R) and Junal arrive at the altar of St. Teresa of the Child Jesus church for her memorial service in Bristol December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (R) and Junal arrive at the altar of St. Teresa of the Child Jesus church for her memorial service in Bristol December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Nursing students sing while holding a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a candlelight vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Nursing students sing while holding a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a candlelight vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Nursing students light candles in front of a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Nursing students light candles in front of a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Elementary school shooting
A heavily armed gunman opened fire at a Connecticut elementary school, killing 26 people, including 20 children.
Praying for Chavez
Supporters pray for Hugo Chavez's wellbeing, after he suffered unexpected bleeding caused by a six-hour cancer operation in Cuba.
Pictures of the year: Science and Technology
Our best science and technology photos of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.