Funeral for London nurse

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters, was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman puts flowers on Jacintha Saldanha's coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An undated photograph of Jacintha Saldanha, her husband Ben Barboza and son Junal (R) is seen on an order of service sheet outside of Westminster Cathedral in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>An undated photograph of Jacintha Saldanha and her husband Ben Barboza is seen on an order of service sheet outside of Westminster Cathedral in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's children Junal (L) and Lisha arrive at the airport to attend the funeral of their mother in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) arrives at the airport to attend the funeral of his wife in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Workers put Jacintha Saldanha's coffin inside an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dannish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A worker digs near the grave of nurse Jacintha Saldanha while preparing it for her last rites at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C, in blue) looks at the grave for his wife during preparations for her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's family and relatives carry her coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 kms (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal (R) stand next to her coffin as people pray during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (4th R) and her children Lisha (5th R) and Junal (3rd R) stand next to her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's relatives carry her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's daughter Lisha (R) and widower Ben Barboza (L) give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's family stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) wipes a tear asher children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza holds an order of service and the hand of his daughter Lisha (R) outside of Westminster Cathedral before a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Lisha Barboza stands with her father Ben while he holds a picture of his wife, nurse Jacintha Saldanha, as they leave the Houses of Parliament in London December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (R) and Junal arrive at the altar of St. Teresa of the Child Jesus church for her memorial service in Bristol December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Nursing students sing while holding a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a candlelight vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Nursing students light candles in front of a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

