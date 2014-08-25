Funeral for Michael Brown
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Lesley McSpadden reacts at the casket of her son Michael Brown during the funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
Michael Brown Sr. receives a hug as he leaves the burial service for his son Michael Brown at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Musicians perform during funeral service for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
People attend the burial service for Michael Brown at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is transported by horse carriage as it is taken to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The coffin containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to a hearse after his funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lesley McSpadden (C) leaves the burial service for her son Michael Brown with a bouquet of flowers at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People gather inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Michael Brown Sr. sits with an unidentified girl on his lap during funeral service for his son, Michael Brown, at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
An image of 18-year-old Michael Brown is seen on a tie worn by his father, Michael Brown Sr., as he arrives to take part in his son's funeral services at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014....more
Hundred attend funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
A woman reacts during the funeral services during funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Lesley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, reacts during her son's funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) attends funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Lesley McSpadden is comforted during the funeral services for her son Michael Brown, at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Lesley McSpadden wipes away tears during the funeral services for her son Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
A baseball cap sits on top of the casket of Michael Brown inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church before the start of funeral services in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Attendees hold their hands up as some chant "Hands up don't shoot," as they wait in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014....more
Family members attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Director Spike Lee takes a photo of a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap on top of Michael Brown's casket at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool
Photos surround the casket of Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
Men line up to help make way for family members to enter funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People wearing T-shirts with pictures of Michael Brown wait in line to attend his funeral at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Cal Brown (R) and Michael Brown Sr. (L), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, arrive to take part in their son's funeral services at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Deborah Emm fans herself as she waits in line with other people to attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman holds a sign while standing in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man waits to attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Islamic State captures air base
Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.
Quake hits California
Quake hits California
Fighting Ebola
Quarantines and travel bans are imposed as West Africa tries to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.
Battle for east Ukraine
Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day while fighting a growing battle in the east against a pro-Russian rebellion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.