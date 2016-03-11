Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 11, 2016 | 5:01pm EST

Funeral for Nancy Reagan

A military honor guard arrives carrying the coffin during the funeral of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A military honor guard arrives carrying the coffin during the funeral of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A military honor guard arrives carrying the coffin during the funeral of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 24
California Governor Jerry Brown, first lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California Governor Jerry Brown, first lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
California Governor Jerry Brown, first lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 24
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 24
Television personality Larry King and his wife Shawn. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Television personality Larry King and his wife Shawn. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Television personality Larry King and his wife Shawn. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 24
Entertainer Mr. T. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Entertainer Mr. T. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Entertainer Mr. T. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 24
Former Secretary of State James Baker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Former Secretary of State James Baker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Former Secretary of State James Baker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 24
Former California Governor Pete Wilson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Former California Governor Pete Wilson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Former California Governor Pete Wilson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 24
Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House of Representatives, and his wife Callista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House of Representatives, and his wife Callista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House of Representatives, and his wife Callista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 24
Ronald Prescott Reagan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ronald Prescott Reagan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Ronald Prescott Reagan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 24
Actor Tom Selleck. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool via Reuters

Actor Tom Selleck. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Actor Tom Selleck. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool via Reuters
Close
10 / 24
Televison journalist Diane Sawyer gives a Gospel Reading. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Televison journalist Diane Sawyer gives a Gospel Reading. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Televison journalist Diane Sawyer gives a Gospel Reading. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 24
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter (L-R), Caroline Kennedy, and Hillary Clinton walk to the grave site after the funeral. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter (L-R), Caroline Kennedy, and Hillary Clinton walk to the grave site after the funeral. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter (L-R), Caroline Kennedy, and Hillary Clinton walk to the grave site after the funeral. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 24
Televison journalist Diane Sawyer gives a Gospel Reading. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Televison journalist Diane Sawyer gives a Gospel Reading. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Televison journalist Diane Sawyer gives a Gospel Reading. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 24
Television journalist Tom Brokaw speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Television journalist Tom Brokaw speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Television journalist Tom Brokaw speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 24
Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 24
Pallbearers carry the casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pallbearers carry the casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 24
Patti Davis. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Patti Davis. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Patti Davis. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 24
Ronald Prescott Reagan touches his mothers casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ronald Prescott Reagan touches his mothers casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Ronald Prescott Reagan touches his mothers casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 24
The Reverend Stuart A. Kenworthy, Vicar, Washington National Cathedral leads a procession. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Reverend Stuart A. Kenworthy, Vicar, Washington National Cathedral leads a procession. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
The Reverend Stuart A. Kenworthy, Vicar, Washington National Cathedral leads a procession. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 24
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura wait to pay their respects with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura wait to pay their respects with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura wait to pay their respects with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 24
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter greets Patti Davis as she and former first lady Hillary Clinton pay their respects. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter greets Patti Davis as she and former first lady Hillary Clinton pay their respects. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter greets Patti Davis as she and former first lady Hillary Clinton pay their respects. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 24
Mila Mulroney, wife of former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney, reaches to touch the casket. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mila Mulroney, wife of former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney, reaches to touch the casket. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Mila Mulroney, wife of former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney, reaches to touch the casket. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 24
Family members surround the casket after attending the funeral services. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Family members surround the casket after attending the funeral services. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Family members surround the casket after attending the funeral services. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 24
Ron Reagan and his sister Patti Davis pay their respects to their mother. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ron Reagan and his sister Patti Davis pay their respects to their mother. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Ron Reagan and his sister Patti Davis pay their respects to their mother. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Campaign kids

Campaign kids

Next Slideshows

Campaign kids

Campaign kids

The next generation of America's electorate.

Mar 11 2016
A refugee childhood

A refugee childhood

Refugee children find moments to be kids in a long, arduous journey to Europe.

Mar 11 2016
Trudeau goes to Washington

Trudeau goes to Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House for talks and a state dinner, ending a frosty period in U.S.-Canada relations.

Mar 11 2016
Syria's fragile truce

Syria's fragile truce

The ceasefire agreement has reduced violence but not halted the fighting.

Mar 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast