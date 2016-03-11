Funeral for Nancy Reagan
A military honor guard arrives carrying the coffin during the funeral of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California Governor Jerry Brown, first lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television personality Larry King and his wife Shawn. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Entertainer Mr. T. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Secretary of State James Baker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former California Governor Pete Wilson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House of Representatives, and his wife Callista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ronald Prescott Reagan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Tom Selleck. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool via Reuters
Televison journalist Diane Sawyer gives a Gospel Reading. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter (L-R), Caroline Kennedy, and Hillary Clinton walk to the grave site after the funeral. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television journalist Tom Brokaw speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pallbearers carry the casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patti Davis. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ronald Prescott Reagan touches his mothers casket. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Reverend Stuart A. Kenworthy, Vicar, Washington National Cathedral leads a procession. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura wait to pay their respects with first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter greets Patti Davis as she and former first lady Hillary Clinton pay their respects. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mila Mulroney, wife of former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney, reaches to touch the casket. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Family members surround the casket after attending the funeral services. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ron Reagan and his sister Patti Davis pay their respects to their mother. REUTERS/Mike Blake
