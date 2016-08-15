Edition:
Funeral for New York imam

A crowd of community members pray next to the coffins as they gather for the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Boys take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members pray during the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man cries as community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A crowd of community members attend a prayer service in a mosque as they gather for the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members pray next to the coffins of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin during the funeral service in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A crowd of community members move the coffin to the hearse as they gather for the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members attend prayers inside of a mosque before the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A community member prays inside of a mosque before the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members pray inside of a mosque before the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime during the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks next to young family members of one of the victims during the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A crowd of community members shout slogans to stop crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A crowd of community members shout slogans to stop crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A crowd of community members shout slogans as they gather for the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members attend the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in Queens. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People stand outside the Al-Furqan Jame Mosque where Imam Maulama Akonjee, 55, and Thara Uddin, 64, had been worshipping on Saturday afternoon before being shot. REUTERS/Chris Prentice

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
