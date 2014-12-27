Funeral for NYPD officer
The hearse carrying the casket containing the body of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos departs the Christ Tabernacle Church to it's final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers salute as they are reflected in a mirror as the casket of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos is carried out of his funeral service at Christ Tabernacle Church to his final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Ramos (L), Jaden Ramos and their mother Maritz Ramos watch as the casket of their father, slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos is carried out of his funeral service at Christ Tabernacle Church to its final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Jaden Ramos holds his father's cap as he watches the casket of his father, slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos being loaded into a hearse at his funeral at Christ Tabernacle Church to its final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York City Police line Cypress Hill Street near the Christ Tabernacle Church during the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hearse carrying the casket containing the body of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos departs the Christ Tabernacle Church to it's final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police officers hug before NYPD officer Rafael Ramos' funeral at Christ Tabernacle Church to it's final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police salute during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem outside the Christ Tabernacle Church at the start of the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio exits the Christ Tabernacle Church following the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A combination image shows mourning bands placed over different police badges at the funeral of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos at Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Family members of slain officer Wenjian Liu watch the funeral service of NYPD officer Rafael Ramos at Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers stand together in silence outside the Christ Tabernacle Church as they listen to the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Draped in the New York Police Department's green, white and blue flag, the casket containing the body of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos departs the Christ Tabernacle Church to its final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
United States Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden depart from the funeral service of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos at Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police horn players play taps as the the casket containing the body of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos departs the Christ Tabernacle Church to its final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police officers hug before NYPD officer Rafael Ramos' funeral at Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the 84 Precinct are reflected in a mirror inside the entrance as they arrive for NYPD officer Rafael Ramos' funeral at Christ Tabernacle Church to it's final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police hold bow their heads in silence as they listen to the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos outside the Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Police hold hands in silence as they listen to the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos outside the Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man holds up a picture of slain New York City Police Officer Rafael Ramos near the Christ Tabernacle Church during his funeral service in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A police officer cries as she departs the funeral of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos at Christ Tabernacle Church to it's final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Policemen line-up near the Christ Tabernacle Church ahead of the funeral services of NYPD officer Rafael Ramos in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hearse carrying the casket containing the body of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos departs the Christ Tabernacle Church to it's final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Justin (R) and Jaden Ramos sit in a limo and watch motorcycle officers ride past after the casket of their father, slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos was loaded into a hearse at his funeral at Christ Tabernacle Church to its final resting place in...more
The hearse carrying the casket containing the body of slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos departs the Christ Tabernacle Church to it's final resting place in Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Justin Ramos (L) and Jaden Ramos ( R) flank their mother Maritza Ramos as she clutches a folded U.S. flag after the casket of their father, slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos was loaded into a hearse at his funeral service at Christ Tabernacle Church to...more
New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton and his wife Rikki Klieman exit the Christ Tabernacle Church following the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo greets police as he arrives for the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos at the Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police stand in silence as they listen to the funeral service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos outside the Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
NYPD officers hold hands during a moment of silence as another law enforcement officer bows his head during the funeral for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos near the Christ Tabernacle Church in Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Policemen line-up near the Christ Tabernacle Church ahead of the funeral services of NYPD officer Rafael Ramos in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stands with other policemen lining the streets near the Christ Tabernacle Church, where the funeral services for NYPD officer Rafael Ramos will be held in Queens. REUTERS/Mike Segar
