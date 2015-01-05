Edition:
Mon Jan 5, 2015

Funeral for NYPD's Wenjian Liu

Widow Pei Xia Chen holds a photo of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu as his casket departs his funeral in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appealed for reconciliation in his eulogy for the second of two police officers murdered last month, two deaths that led to accusations the mayor had contributed to an anti-police climate. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
The hearse carrying NYPD officer Wenjian Liu makes its way under a US flag en route to the cemetery in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Widow Pei Xia Chen rides in a limousine following the casket of her husband, slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu, after his funeral in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A flower car leads the hearse carrying the casket of New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in a procession down 65th Street following his funeral service in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Police officers from the 84th Precinct listen during the funeral for slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Police standing in formation down 65th street salute as residents look on from their homes behind during the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A hearse carrying the casket containing New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu makes its way in a procession down 65th Street following his funeral service in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Pallbearers carry the casket of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A woman wipes away tears as she and other mourners cram on the sidewalk to listen to the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
NYPD police helicopters fly over the funeral procession for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu as law enforcement officers salute in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A limo for family members is seen following the funeral of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu's in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Mourners stand together on the sidewalk as they listen to the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Pallbearers carry the casket of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Police officers watch the funeral for slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Police stand in formation down 65th street as they listen to the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
