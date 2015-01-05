Funeral for NYPD's Wenjian Liu
Widow Pei Xia Chen holds a photo of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu as his casket departs his funeral in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appealed for reconciliation in his eulogy for the second of two...more
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The hearse carrying NYPD officer Wenjian Liu makes its way under a US flag en route to the cemetery in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Widow Pei Xia Chen rides in a limousine following the casket of her husband, slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu, after his funeral in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A flower car leads the hearse carrying the casket of New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in a procession down 65th Street following his funeral service in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Police officers from the 84th Precinct listen during the funeral for slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police standing in formation down 65th street salute as residents look on from their homes behind during the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hearse carrying the casket containing New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu makes its way in a procession down 65th Street following his funeral service in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pallbearers carry the casket of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman wipes away tears as she and other mourners cram on the sidewalk to listen to the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
NYPD police helicopters fly over the funeral procession for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu as law enforcement officers salute in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A limo for family members is seen following the funeral of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu's in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners stand together on the sidewalk as they listen to the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pallbearers carry the casket of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers watch the funeral for slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police stand in formation down 65th street as they listen to the funeral service for New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
