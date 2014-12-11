Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 11, 2014 | 12:47pm EST

Funeral for Palestinian minister

The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being grabbed by the neck by an Israeli policeman at a West Bank protest, an incident that has raised tensions with Israel.

The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being grabbed by the neck by an Israeli policeman at a West Bank protest, an incident that has raised tensions with Israel.
Close
1 / 15
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
2 / 15
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
3 / 15
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester takes position near a burning tire amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
4 / 15
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is comforted during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is comforted during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is comforted during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
5 / 15
A Palestinian protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rests during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A Palestinian protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rests during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rests during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
6 / 15
Palestinian honor guards carry a coffin containing the body of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Palestinian honor guards carry a coffin containing the body of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian honor guards carry a coffin containing the body of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
7 / 15
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
8 / 15
Relatives of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Relatives of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Relatives of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourn during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
9 / 15
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) prays next to the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) prays next to the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) prays next to the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
10 / 15
A Palestinian protester holds a slingshot near a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A Palestinian protester holds a slingshot near a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a slingshot near a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
11 / 15
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
12 / 15
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
13 / 15
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is hugged as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is hugged as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A relative of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein is hugged as she mourns during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
14 / 15
A Palestinian protester, wearing a mask, stands amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

A Palestinian protester, wearing a mask, stands amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A Palestinian protester, wearing a mask, stands amidst tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, following the funeral of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Protests against police violence

Protests against police violence

Next Slideshows

Protests against police violence

Protests against police violence

The killings of several black men by police have sparked demonstrations across the U.S.

Dec 11 2014
Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp

Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp

Workers clear the main pro-democracy protest site that has occupied the city's most economically and politically important district for more than two months.

Dec 10 2014
Pictures of the year: Ebola

Pictures of the year: Ebola

Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.

Dec 10 2014
Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Images of a landscape devastated by war.

Dec 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast