Pictures | Mon Apr 21, 2014 | 2:55pm EDT

Funeral for Peaches Geldof

<p>A hearse carrying the coffin of Peaches Geldof, painted with a picture of her family, arrives for her funeral service at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. Geldof was found dead at her home on April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Deborah Leng (C) arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Sarah Ferguson, Britain's Duchess of York, arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Jo Wood, the former wife of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Journalist Mariella Frostrup (R) and Jason McCue arrive at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Actress Jaime Winstone arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A florist delivers flowers at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Floral tributes for Peaches Geldof are seen near the church of St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence, before her funeral service in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A hearse carrying the coffin of Peaches Geldof, painted with a picture of her family, arrives for her funeral service at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

