Funeral for Peaches Geldof
A hearse carrying the coffin of Peaches Geldof, painted with a picture of her family, arrives for her funeral service at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. Geldof was found dead at her home on...more
Deborah Leng (C) arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Sarah Ferguson, Britain's Duchess of York, arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jo Wood, the former wife of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Journalist Mariella Frostrup (R) and Jason McCue arrive at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actress Jaime Winstone arrives at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A florist delivers flowers at the funeral service for Peaches Geldof at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Floral tributes for Peaches Geldof are seen near the church of St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence, before her funeral service in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
