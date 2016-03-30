Funeral for Rob Ford
Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford who died last week of cancer, kisses his coffin during his funeral at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, Canada, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mourners arrive at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Renata Ford, her daughter Stephanie and son Doug Ford Junior stand outside St James Cathedral with Doug Ford and his mother as the hearse leaves carrying former mayor Rob Ford, in Toronto March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill T
Son Dougie stands at the funeral for his father and former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Children Dougie and Stephanie visit the casket at the funeral for their father former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Widow Renata cries with her children and family members at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Clinton Leonard, a former player with the Don Bosco Eagles football team kisses the casket at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Widow Renata kisses her son Dougie, with her daughter Stephanie at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Family members, mother Ruth and brother Doug Ford (R) arrive at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris speaks at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Widow Renata comforts her daughter Stephanie at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor John Tory arrives at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Family members, widow Renata (C) and brother Doug Ford (R) arrive at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne (C) arrives at the funeral for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, who died last week of cancer, at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Renata Ford, her daughter Stephanie, son Doug Ford Junior and Rob Ford's mother arrive for the former Toronto mayor's funeral at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The casket carrying former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at St. James Cathedral for funeral services in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Renata Ford, her daughter Setephanie and son Doug Ford Junior stand outside St. James Cathedral as the casket arrives carrying former mayor Rob Ford in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Doug Ford and his wife walk behind the hearse carrying former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford to St. James Cathedral for funeral services in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Procession with the casket carrying former mayor Rob Ford makes its way up Yonge Street to St. James Cathedral for funeral services in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Mourners arrive outside the funeral for former mayor Rob Ford at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, Canada, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Doug ford and his family walk behind hearse carrying former mayor Rob Ford in Toronto, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Doug Ford Junior watches his father Rob Ford's casket carried to a hearse outside Toronto city hall enroute to his funeral at St. James Cathedral in Toronto March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
