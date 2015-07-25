Edition:
Funeral for Sandra Bland

Shante Needham (3rd R, seated) and Sharon Cooper (4th R, standing), sisters of Sandra Bland, and Bland's mother Geneva Reed-Veal (C) look on during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Shante Needham (C), sister of Sandra Bland, and Bland's mother Geneva Reed-Veal (L) attend the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Pallbearers carry the casket of Sandra Bland during the funeral service in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Shante Needham (C), sister of Sandra Bland, stands over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland as Bland's mother Geneva Reed-Veal (L) looks during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sharon Cooper (R), sister of Sandra Bland, kneels over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Shante Needham (L), sister of Sandra Bland, stands over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners and the family of Sandra Bland gather around her casket during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners and family members of Sandra Bland attend the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A hearse carrying the casket of Sandra Bland leads a funeral procession to the burial in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

