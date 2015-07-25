Funeral for Sandra Bland
Shante Needham (3rd R, seated) and Sharon Cooper (4th R, standing), sisters of Sandra Bland, and Bland's mother Geneva Reed-Veal (C) look on during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Shante Needham (C), sister of Sandra Bland, and Bland's mother Geneva Reed-Veal (L) attend the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pallbearers carry the casket of Sandra Bland during the funeral service in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Shante Needham (C), sister of Sandra Bland, stands over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland as Bland's mother Geneva Reed-Veal (L) looks during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sharon Cooper (R), sister of Sandra Bland, kneels over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Shante Needham (L), sister of Sandra Bland, stands over the burial plot of her sister Sandra Bland during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mourners and the family of Sandra Bland gather around her casket during the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mourners and family members of Sandra Bland attend the funeral in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A hearse carrying the casket of Sandra Bland leads a funeral procession to the burial in the Chicago suburb of Willow Springs, Illinois, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Inside the White House on 9/11
Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Saudis land at Aden airport
Two Saudi aircraft land in Aden with equipment to re-open the damaged Yemeni airport.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.