Pictures | Fri Sep 30, 2016 | 12:10pm EDT

Funeral for Shimon Peres

The flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is carried by an honor guard at the start of his funeral ceremony at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) during the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres. Amos Ben Gershom/Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton touches the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, after eulogizing him during his funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence after laying a wreath near the grave of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during the burial ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
President Barack Obama offers a tissue to Chemi Peres, son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, during the funeral ceremony. Kobi Gideon/Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Zvia Valdan, daughter of former Israeli president Shimon Peres, reacts before her father's casket. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Family members of former Israeli President Shimon Peres walk behind his flag-draped coffin during a ceremony at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, before it is transported to Mount Herzl Cemetery ahead of the funeral. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Tsvia, the daughter of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is comforted by her family as she mourns during her father's funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before the coffin of Shimon Peres after delivering his eulogy during the elder statesman's funeral. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Yael Pedazur, who works at the Peres Center for Peace, mourns beside the grave of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during the burial ceremony at his funeral at Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A still image taken from a video shows personnel of the Israeli Defense Ministry pouring sand into the grave of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during his funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
President Barack Obama eulogizes former Israeli President Shimon Peres during his funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is seen upon his arrival to attend the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A woman kneels near the wreath-covered grave of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, after the burial ceremony at his funeral. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Britain's Prince Charles (L) and French President Francois Hollande (R) are seen upon their arrival to attend the funeral. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of an Israeli Knesset guard stand beside the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during the burial ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Former British Prime Ministers David Cameron (C) and Tony Blair (R) attend the funeral ceremony. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
President Barack Obama (C-L) stands alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) before the flag draped coffin of Shimon Peres during his funeral. At left is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is seen upon his arrival to attend the funeral. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths sit atop a wall as they watch the funeral ceremony for former Israeli president Shimon Peres taking place at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
