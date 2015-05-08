Edition:
Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Parents Raymond (2nd R) and Irene (4th R), and sister Christine (3rd R) of New York Police Department officer Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Thousands of policemen from around the U.S. gathered on Friday at the funeral of Moore, a 25-year-old New York City officer who was shot in the head while on patrol, making him the fifth member of the NYPD to die in the line of duty since December. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NYPD Monsignor Robert Romano, second from right, watches as the casket of Brian Moore arrives at Saint James Roman Catholic Church, in Seaford, New York May 8, 2015. Moore, a decorated five-year veteran who followed in his father's footsteps in joining the NYPD, was gunned down over the weekend in the borough of Queens after trying to question a man who subsequently fired into his unmarked car. The plainclothes officer died of his wounds on Monday. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Kevin O'Conner of Bethpage, New York, holds a sign outside the funeral service at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Moore, who was promoted posthumously to the rank of detective, is the latest reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in American cities. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Police officers line the streets as a hearse carrying the body of Brian Moore proceeds to St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. The suspect, Demetrius Blackwell, 35, was arrested shortly after the shooting and remains in custody. Police also recovered a five-shot revolver that had been stolen in Georgia in 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A police officer salutes as he and thousands of other officers stand at attention as the hearse passes in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Services for the New York Police Department's Brian Moore at a Roman Catholic church at a Long Island suburb was attended by U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner William Bratton and dozens of other dignitaries. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NYPD Monsignor Robert Romano speaks during the funeral for Brian Moore, at the Saint James Roman Catholic Church, in Seaford, New York May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Family members of Brian Moore, his father Raymond (2nd R), sister Christine (C) and mother Irene (L), grieve as his casket is carried to a hearse after his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket of Brian Moore is carried into Saint James Roman Catholic Church, in Seaford, New York May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Family members of Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. His death was the latest reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in American cities. The NYPD buried two other patrolmen who were fatally shot while sitting in their patrol car in December. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police officers line the streets as a hearse proceeds to St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. In December, the gunman who killed officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos on a Brooklyn street had left messages saying he wanted to kill police at random out of vengeance for the death of black men at the hands of white officers. There were no indications that the suspect in Moore's shooting was similarly motivated. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Police Department officers salute while the hearse passes in a procession to St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. U.S. Representative Peter King, a Republican who represents the congressional district where Moore lived, said the officer's slaying attests to the courage and sacrifice that police make to protect the public. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Parents Raymond (2nd R) and Irene (4th R), and sister Christine (bottom row, 4th R) of New York Police Department officer Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. "It's actually been a terrible year for the police because they've been attacked, they've been assailed and meanwhile they're being shot and murdered," U.S. Representative Peter King said before entering the church. "But the thing about cops is they keep going." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton?

Police officers standing at attention cast shadows on the ground in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NYPD officers stand near a video monitor at the funeral for NYPD officer Brian Moore in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A sign is seen outside the funeral for NYPD officer Brian Moore in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Family members of NYPD officer Brian Moore, his father Raymond (R), sister Christine (C) and mother Irene, grieve after his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers stand at attention as a formation of police helicopters fly over, following funeral services for slain NYPD officer Brian Moore at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City police officers stand saluting as a hearse carrying the body of slain New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Brian Moore leaves St. James Roman Catholic Church following his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

