Funeral for slain NYPD officer
Parents Raymond (2nd R) and Irene (4th R), and sister Christine (3rd R) of New York Police Department officer Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Thousands of policemen from around...more
NYPD Monsignor Robert Romano, second from right, watches as the casket of Brian Moore arrives at Saint James Roman Catholic Church, in Seaford, New York May 8, 2015. Moore, a decorated five-year veteran who followed in his father's footsteps in...more
Kevin O'Conner of Bethpage, New York, holds a sign outside the funeral service at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Moore, who was promoted posthumously to the rank of detective, is the latest reminder of the dangers...more
Police officers line the streets as a hearse carrying the body of Brian Moore proceeds to St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. The suspect, Demetrius Blackwell, 35, was arrested shortly after the shooting and remains in...more
A police officer salutes as he and thousands of other officers stand at attention as the hearse passes in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Services for the New York Police Department's Brian Moore at a Roman Catholic church at a Long Island suburb was...more
NYPD Monsignor Robert Romano speaks during the funeral for Brian Moore, at the Saint James Roman Catholic Church, in Seaford, New York May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Family members of Brian Moore, his father Raymond (2nd R), sister Christine (C) and mother Irene (L), grieve as his casket is carried to a hearse after his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The casket of Brian Moore is carried into Saint James Roman Catholic Church, in Seaford, New York May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool
Family members of Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. His death was the latest reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in American cities. The NYPD buried two other...more
Police officers line the streets as a hearse proceeds to St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. In December, the gunman who killed officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos on a Brooklyn street had left messages saying he...more
New York City Police Department officers salute while the hearse passes in a procession to St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. U.S. Representative Peter King, a Republican who represents the congressional district where...more
Parents Raymond (2nd R) and Irene (4th R), and sister Christine (bottom row, 4th R) of New York Police Department officer Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. "It's actually been a...more
Police officers standing at attention cast shadows on the ground in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
NYPD officers stand near a video monitor at the funeral for NYPD officer Brian Moore in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign is seen outside the funeral for NYPD officer Brian Moore in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Family members of NYPD officer Brian Moore, his father Raymond (R), sister Christine (C) and mother Irene, grieve after his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers stand at attention as a formation of police helicopters fly over, following funeral services for slain NYPD officer Brian Moore at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015....more
New York City police officers stand saluting as a hearse carrying the body of slain New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Brian Moore leaves St. James Roman Catholic Church following his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015....more
