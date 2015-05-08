Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Parents Raymond (2nd R) and Irene (4th R), and sister Christine (3rd R) of New York Police Department officer Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Thousands of policemen from around...more

Parents Raymond (2nd R) and Irene (4th R), and sister Christine (3rd R) of New York Police Department officer Brian Moore cry as his casket is carried during his funeral service in Seaford, New York, May 8, 2015. Thousands of policemen from around the U.S. gathered on Friday at the funeral of Moore, a 25-year-old New York City officer who was shot in the head while on patrol, making him the fifth member of the NYPD to die in the line of duty since December. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close