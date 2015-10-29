Funeral for slain NYPD officer

The casket of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder is carried from the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York to a hearse following his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. Holder's funeral comes more...more

The casket of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder is carried from the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York to a hearse following his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. Holder's funeral comes more than a week after he was shot to death while on patrol in New York City's East Harlem neighborhood. He is the fourth New York City officer to be killed on duty in the last 12 months. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

