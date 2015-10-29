Funeral for slain NYPD officer
Randolph Holder Sr., the father of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder and Holder's stepmother Princess Holder, follow Holder's casket as it is carried from the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York following his funeral...more
The casket of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder is carried from the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York to a hearse following his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. Holder's funeral comes more...more
The casket of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder is carried from the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York following his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. Holder's funeral comes more than a week...more
Police officers stand near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers stand at attention in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Police officers stand in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man stands with a sign near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York ahead of the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Police officer stands in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York ahead of the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police gather around a painting of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder outside the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during his funeral service in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bows his head as he stands in front of a casket inside the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York...more
Police officers stand at attention as the casket is carried into e Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015....more
A police officer stands at attention in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Police officers stand in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York State Police officers march in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York ahead of the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015....more
Police officers stand at attention as a hearse arrives at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in Queens, New York City, October 28, 2015....more
