Pictures | Tue Jul 11, 2017 | 2:30pm EDT

Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, participate during the funeral service for Familia, at the World Changers Church, in the Bronx borough of New York City, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
The coffin containing NYPD officer Miosotis Familia is carried from the World Changers Church as her family members look on following her funeral service. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The family of Miosotis Familia hug during her funeral. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

The choir performs during the funeral. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

New York City Police officers stand during the funeral for Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Family members of Miosotis Familia stand outside the World Changers Church following her funeral service. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man adjusts a painting of Miosotis Familia outside the World Changers Church during her funeral service. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James P. O'Neill hugs a fellow officer outside the World Changers Church. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James P. O'Neill depart the World Changers Church following funeral services. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police officers gather for the funeral service for Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The coffin containing slain officer Miosotis Familia is carried from the World Changers Church following her funeral service. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Officers wear images of Miosotis Familia on their caps as they emerge from her funeral service. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The coffin containing Miosotis Familia is carried from the World Changers Church as her family and members of the NYPD look on. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The coffin containing Miosotis Familia is carried away by a hearse. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People attend the wake service of Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend the wake service of Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A shield covered in black tape is seen on a police officer at the funeral service for Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A police officer bows her head as officers gather for the funeral service for Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A young girl is lifted above the crowd as police officers gather for the funeral service for Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman pauses as she stands with police officers gathered for the funeral service for Miosotis Familia. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

