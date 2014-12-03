Funeral for Tugce Albayrak
A photograph of Tugce Albayrak is placed among flowers on her grave at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. The 23-year-old student was beaten in mid-November in front of a McDonald's in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, after she tried to...more
People carry a coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A wreath with text 'Our angel, you're still alive' is pictured at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (2L) and the father (L) of Tugce Albayrak attend her memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
The grave of Tugce Albayrak is covered with flowers at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
Mourners hold placards reading 'One forgets quickly the ones you have laughed with, but not the ones you have cried with: Tugce', and 'At the tree of the silence hangs a fruit.....' (R) outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak...more
An imam speaks next to the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A man touches the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak as it leaves the square in front of a mosque in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Mourners gather outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A holds flowers at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.
Hesse federal state premier Volker Bouffier (2L) stands with Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (L) as they attend the memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
A mourner has a picture of Tugce Albayrak attached to her coat during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Mourners pray outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Women look out from the windows of a mosque before a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy
Al Qaeda's branch in Yemen claims responsibility for a car bomb attack on the Iranian ambassador's house in the capital Sanaa.
Nusra Front territory
In the villages controlled by the troops of Syria's al Qaeda wing.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Outrage over missing students
Protesters call on the Mexican president to resign over the disappearance of 43 student-teachers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.