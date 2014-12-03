Edition:
Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

A photograph of Tugce Albayrak is placed among flowers on her grave at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. The 23-year-old student was beaten in mid-November in front of a McDonald's in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, after she tried to defend two girls. She was in coma since then and died on November 28 when her family allowed doctors to switch off her life support, on the day of her birthday.

People carry a coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

A wreath with text 'Our angel, you're still alive' is pictured at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (2L) and the father (L) of Tugce Albayrak attend her memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

The grave of Tugce Albayrak is covered with flowers at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

Mourners hold placards reading 'One forgets quickly the ones you have laughed with, but not the ones you have cried with: Tugce', and 'At the tree of the silence hangs a fruit.....' (R) outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

An imam speaks next to the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

A man touches the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak as it leaves the square in front of a mosque in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Mourners gather outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

A holds flowers at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

Hesse federal state premier Volker Bouffier (2L) stands with Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (L) as they attend the memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

A mourner has a picture of Tugce Albayrak attached to her coat during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Mourners pray outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Women look out from the windows of a mosque before a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

