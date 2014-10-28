Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 28, 2014 | 2:40pm EDT

Funeral in Canada

Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 26
Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 26
Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the National War Memorial. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the...more

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the National War Memorial. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
10 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 26
Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 26
Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 26
Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
16 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 26
Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
18 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
19 / 26
Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Close
20 / 26
Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Close
21 / 26
Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
22 / 26
The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Close
23 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
24 / 26
Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
25 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Brazil's severe drought

Brazil's severe drought

Next Slideshows

Brazil's severe drought

Brazil's severe drought

The worst drought in 80 years leaves Sao Paulo with the lowest water levels on record.

Oct 28 2014
Real-life superheros

Real-life superheros

Founded by Mr. Xtreme in 2006, the Xtreme Justice League is a group of volunteers who create their own superhero identities and patrol the streets of San Diego...

Oct 28 2014
Air strikes on Kobani

Air strikes on Kobani

The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.

Oct 28 2014
Fighting Islamic State

Fighting Islamic State

Security forces gain fragile ground against militants in Iraq.

Oct 28 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast