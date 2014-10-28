Funeral in Canada
Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the...more
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
