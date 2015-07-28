Funerals for Lafayette shooting victims
Paxton Myles-Brown, 16, (2nd L) and her father Jason Brown, husband of Jillian Johnson, hold hands of friends in prayer during Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. Johnson, 33, and Mayci Breaux,...more
Sara Crochet, a friend and employee of Jillian Johnson, reflects silently at Johnson's casket following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool
Members of the Figs, Jillian Johnson's band, perform a song during the funeral service of shooting victim Jillian Johnson at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool
Sara Crochet and Natalie Hartzell, both friends and employees of Jillian Johnson, embrace each other while reflecting at Johnson's casket following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul...more
Members of the Figs, Jillian Johnson's band, embrace each other in solidarity following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool
Jason Brown, husband of Jillian Johnson, hugs a guest following the funeral service for Jillian Johnson at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool
A man kneels in reflection in front of the casket of Jillian Johnson following her funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool
Paxton Myles-Brown, 16, (L), and her father Jason Brown (2nd L), husband of Jillian Johnson, hold hands in prayer during Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool
Family members arrive at a funeral service for Mayci Breaux in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano
The casket of Mayci Breaux is carried from the hearse before her funeral service in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Mourners gather for a funeral service for Mayci Breaux in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano
The casket of Mayci Breaux is carried into church before her funeral service in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Mourners gather for a funeral service for Mayci Breaux in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Next Slideshows
War zone work
Despite Syria's ongoing civil war, civilians continue to work in factories, banks and shops across the divided nation.
Uighur refugees of Turkey
Thousands of members of China's Muslim ethnic minority, the Uighur, have reached Turkey in the last year.
President Obama in Kenya
President Obama on his first visit as president to his father's homeland in Kenya.
Funeral for Sandra Bland
Hundreds of people attend the funeral of Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail cell days after she was arrested following a minor traffic...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.