Funerals for Lafayette shooting victims

Paxton Myles-Brown, 16, (2nd L) and her father Jason Brown, husband of Jillian Johnson, hold hands of friends in prayer during Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. Johnson, 33, and Mayci Breaux, 21, were killed by an Alabama drifter who opened fire inside a crowded movie theater in Lafayette, Louisiana. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Sara Crochet, a friend and employee of Jillian Johnson, reflects silently at Johnson's casket following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Members of the Figs, Jillian Johnson's band, perform a song during the funeral service of shooting victim Jillian Johnson at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Sara Crochet and Natalie Hartzell, both friends and employees of Jillian Johnson, embrace each other while reflecting at Johnson's casket following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Members of the Figs, Jillian Johnson's band, embrace each other in solidarity following Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Jason Brown, husband of Jillian Johnson, hugs a guest following the funeral service for Jillian Johnson at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A man kneels in reflection in front of the casket of Jillian Johnson following her funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Paxton Myles-Brown, 16, (L), and her father Jason Brown (2nd L), husband of Jillian Johnson, hold hands in prayer during Johnson's funeral service at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Kieu/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Family members arrive at a funeral service for Mayci Breaux in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
The casket of Mayci Breaux is carried from the hearse before her funeral service in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Mourners gather for a funeral service for Mayci Breaux in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
The casket of Mayci Breaux is carried into church before her funeral service in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Mourners gather for a funeral service for Mayci Breaux in Franklin, Louisiana July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
