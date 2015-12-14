Edition:
Funerals for San Bernardino victims

Van Thanh Nguyen (R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Van Thanh Nguyen (R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Van Thanh Nguyen (R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A family member cries during the funeral for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A family member cries during the funeral for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A family member cries during the funeral for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) touches the burial vault of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Van Thanh Nguyen (C) touches the burial vault of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) touches the burial vault of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) carries a photo of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Van Thanh Nguyen (C) carries a photo of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) carries a photo of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Friends and family write messages on the burial vault and leave flowers for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Friends and family write messages on the burial vault and leave flowers for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Friends and family write messages on the burial vault and leave flowers for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (center R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Van Thanh Nguyen (center R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Van Thanh Nguyen (center R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) walks as pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Van Thanh Nguyen (C) walks as pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) walks as pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Tears stream down the face of Tram Le (L), holding a cooler belonging to San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, and Krystal Le, during Nguyen's funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Tears stream down the face of Tram Le (L), holding a cooler belonging to San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, and Krystal Le, during Nguyen's funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Tears stream down the face of Tram Le (L), holding a cooler belonging to San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, and Krystal Le, during Nguyen's funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Pallbearers carry the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Pallbearers carry the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Pallbearers carry the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. Johnson, 45, was one of the 14 victims of the December 2 shooting at a San Bernardino, California, office party. REUTERS/Gary McCullough

Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. Johnson, 45, was one of the 14 victims of the December 2 shooting at a San...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. Johnson, 45, was one of the 14 victims of the December 2 shooting at a San Bernardino, California, office party. REUTERS/Gary McCullough
Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gary McCullough

Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gary McCullough

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gary McCullough
Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage in San Bernardino. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage in San Bernardino. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sisters of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, release white doves during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sisters of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, release white doves during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Sisters of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, release white doves during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners and California Highway Patrol officers gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mourners and California Highway Patrol officers gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Mourners and California Highway Patrol officers gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco as California Highway Patrol officers watch during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco as California Highway Patrol officers watch during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco as California Highway Patrol officers watch during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners arrive for the memorial service for San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mourners arrive for the memorial service for San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Mourners arrive for the memorial service for San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
