Funerals for slain Dallas police
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A hearse carrying the casket leaves the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds a U.S. flag as the hearse drives past following the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers walk out of the church from the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Katrina sits with son Magnus during the burial ceremony of her husband, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas,...more
Officers leave the burial ceremony of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Magnus Ahrens carries a folded U.S. flag after the burial ceremony for his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in...more
Katrina Aherns sits with son Magnus Aherns during the funeral of her husband, slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, enters Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Magnus Ahrens drops a flower into the grave of his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, after the burial ceremony at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens...more
Katrina Ahrens, wife of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, picks flowers to place at his gravesite at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas....more
A horse drawn carriage pulls the casket of slain Dallas police officer Lorne Aherns following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Onlookers watch as first responders salute while the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in...more
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Plano Police Offier Greg Carey salutes the funeral procession of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry
Dallas police officer Eddie Coffey reacts while speaking at the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Onlookers watch as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A funeral procession for slain Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, is pictured in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry
A mourner cries during the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A police officer pays his respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First responders salute as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
