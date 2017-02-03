Edition:
Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, Canada
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

1 / 20
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A man is comforted as he cries during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A man is comforted as he cries during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, Canada
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes a tear during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes a tear during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Iles Soufiane looks on during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Iles Soufiane looks on during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A man cries as he carries a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A man cries as he carries a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, Canada
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, Canada
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, Canada
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Mourners pay their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Mourners pay their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre (L to R) looks on as Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume is comforted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre (L to R) looks on as Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume is comforted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A mourner wrapped in a Quebec flag pays his respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A mourner wrapped in a Quebec flag pays his respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Caskets sit side-by-side prior to funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Caskets sit side-by-side prior to funeral ceremonies for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mathieu Belanger
QUEBEC CITY, Canada
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Mourners listen to prayers during funeral services for three of the victims in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Mourners pays their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Mourners pays their respects during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Mourners stand during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Mourners stand during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Mourners pray during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Mourners pray during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Chris Wattie
MONTREAL, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) wipes a tear as he stands beside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) wipes a tear as he stands beside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard during funeral services for three of the victims in Montreal, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
