Future stars of track and field
Youths attend a daily track-and-field class, part of a training course at the Jinshan Youth Spare-time Sports School, in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. About 30 youths, between 10 and 14 years old, are enrolled in the course where the top participants...more
A youth attends a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths rest during a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths attend a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Youths rest during a daily track-and-field class in Shanghai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
