Future watch
A staff member demonstrates cloud computing software to operate airlines, at the booth of Microsoft during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany March, 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman and her son sit inside the capsule of an electric tricycle as they drive along a main road in central Beijing March 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Physicist Daniel Schildhammer wears the Aouda.X spacesuit simulator during a field test of Oesterreichisches Weltraum Forum (Austrian space forum) inside the Eisriesenhoehle (giant ice cave) at Dachstein mountain near the village of Obertraun April 28, 2012. The Aouda.X is a spacesuit simulator for manned missions to Mars, which is being developed under the Mars Analog Research Program PolAres and allows to simulate environmental conditions, a real space suit would be faced on Mars. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A Volkswagen "Beetle" (L) and an "UP!" are pictured in a delivery tower at the company's headquarter in Wolfsburg, Germany March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Oshkosh Corporation engineer Noah Zych sits with his hands in his lap while the Terramax autonomous truck drives itself around a test course outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania March 1, 2012. The robotic truck, which can drive and navigate for itself, is being studied by the U.S. military as a possible cargo hauling system for the Marine Corps and the Army. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
A setup for a digital impression for a denture is pictured at the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man smokes an electronic cigarette in Duesseldorf, Germany April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A woman poses with a brain-computer interface (BCI), a solution for future human-machine cooperation, at the Festo stand during a guided press tour at the "Hannover Messe" industrial trade fair in Hanover April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao (L) watches as German Chancellor Angela Merkel touches a robotic hand at the stand of Harbin Institute of Technology during their opening tour at the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man looks at a sun mirror technology booth during the opening day of the International Trade Fair in Munich March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An employee walks inside the world's largest climatic wind tunnel for rail vehicles at Rail Tec Arsenal in Vienna April 27, 2012. The company investigates the impact of weather on vehicles and components under realistic operating conditions, according to its website. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-19 blasts off, carrying the country's first radar imaging satellite RISAT-1 from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 26, 2012. The satellite weighing 1858 kg is a remote sensing satellite with a synthetic aperture radar that can penetrate clouds and picture the earth day and night, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Camilla the rubber chicken is seen at 124,800 feet (38,039 m) above California in this NASA handout image dated March 3, 2012. During last month's solar storm a group of students called "Earth to Sky" from Bishop, California, launched a helium balloon which lifted the chicken into space to study solar radiation. Camilla, which is the mascot of NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, reached the stratosphere along with a payload carrying radiation sensors, cameras, GPS trackers, a thermometer, insects and sunflower seeds. The flight took two and a half hours and reached an altitude of approximately 40 km (25 miles) before the balloon burst parachuting Camilla's spacecraft safely back to earth. REUTERS/NASA/Earth to Sky/Bishop Union High School/Handout
The NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft moves into place for mating underneath the space shuttle Enterprise at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Sterling, Virginia April 20, 2012 in this NASA handout photo. Enterprise, the first orbiter built for the Space Shuttle Program, was used primarily for ground and flight tests within the atmosphere. Enterprise will go on permanent display at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum in New York in June. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout
The Soyuz TMA-22 capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Daniel Burbank and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin, lands in Kazakhstan, some 88km (55 miles) north-east of Arkalyk, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a nano-scale model of Vienna's St. Stephans cathedral created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. Researchers from the Vienna University of Technology have set a new world speed record for creating 3D nano objects. The University team create their grain of sand-size structures in just four minutes, a fraction of the time that other items have previously been printed. Previously making complex large 3D structures would take hours or even days but with the newly developed 3D laser printer the scientists can speed that up by a factor of 500 or in some cases 1,000 times. The process called "two-photon lithography" involves using a focused laser beam to harden liquid resin in order to create micro objects of solid polymer. The scientists said the technique could be developed to make small biomedical parts to be used by doctors. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology/Handout
A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012. The visualization was produced using NASA/JPL's computational model called Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean, Phase II or ECC02, a high resolution model of the global ocean and sea-ice. REUTERS/Handout/NASA
This artist's impression shows a sunset seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc. The brightest star in the sky is the red dwarf Gliese 667 C, which is part of a triple star system. The other two more distant stars, Gliese 667 A and B appear in the sky also to the right. Astronomers have estimated that there are tens of billions of such rocky worlds orbiting faint red dwarf stars in the Milky Way alone. REUTERS/ESO/L. Calçada/Handout
Nighttime view from the International Space Station shows the Atlantic coast of the United States in this NASA handout image dated February 6, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A U.S. Army soldier from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division carries out an identification check on an Afghan man with a biometric device during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of retro gamer Keith Apicary's "security force" stand in formation with video game guns at the PAX East gaming conference in Boston, Massachusetts, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, wearing a pair of glasses, watches the main programme of the Planetarium on the Day of Aviation and Cosmonautics and the 51st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic first space flight in Moscow April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Employees demonstrate the use of the newly-designed prototype of a touch-sensitive table at Microsoft India's Development Center in the Gachibowli IT district in Hyderabad, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A technician looks at collision at the CMS experiment in the control room of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) near Geneva, Switzerland April 5, 2012. At 0:38 CEST this morning, the LHC shift crew declared "stable beams" as two 4 TeV proton beams were brought into collision at the LHC's four interaction points. The collision energy of 8 TeV is a new world record, and increases the machine's discovery potential considerably. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak carries the new iPad which he just purchased, as he and his wife Janet (L) ride their personal Segways to their hotel, after waiting in line overnight with customers to purchase the new iPad at the Apple Store in Century City Westfield Shopping Mall, Los Angeles, California March 16, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A worker mounts 320 square metres of solar panels on the roof of a farmstead barn in Binsham near Landshut March 21, 2012. German government plans cuts in the solar funding. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Wind turbines are seen in the town of Belen in Hatay province, southern Turkey, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The Jamesburg Earth Station is seen in Cachagua Valley, near Carmel, California, February 23, 2012. The earth station, which helped bring Apollo 11's first images from the moon, was an important link for the nation's television, telephone and military networks from 1968 to 2002. Current owner Jeff Bullis, a Silicon Valley businessman, is selling the 97-foot satellite receiver and a 21,718 square foot bunker-like support building on 161 acres of land for close to $3 million. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
