Fri Apr 18, 2014

Gabriel Garcia Marquez mourned

<p>Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez stands outside his house on his 87th birthday in Mexico City March 6, 2014. The Nobel prize-winning author whose beguiling stories of love and longing brought Latin America to life for millions of readers and put magical realism on the literary map, died on Thursday. He was 87. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Friday, April 18, 2014

<p>Residents hold lighted candles as they pay homage in front of the house of Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Aracataca, Colombia April 17, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>A woman waves a flower with a black ribbon while standing with others outside the home of Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A hearse leaves the home of Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A woman mourns while touching a hearse that left the home of Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A resident holding a candle cries in front of the house of Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Aracataca April 17, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>Nicolas Ricardo Arias, 78, points to his cousin, Gabriel Garcia Marquez in a photo as he shows newspaper clippings and pictures of Garcia Marquez, at his house in Aracataca April 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>A Colombian family residing in Mexico brings yellow roses to the doorstep of the home of Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A girl wearing a shirt in the Colombian colors places yellow roses at the doorstep of the home of Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Genovevo Quiroz (L) , the driver of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, receives a bouquet of flowers sent by Colombian singer Shakira in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Gonzalo Garcia Barcha (L, rear), son of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, looks out of the door of the Garcia Marquez home as a communique is read to the media in Mexico City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A man reads a local newspaper with a front page picture of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, along a street in Aracataca April 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>Guide Flor Angie Claro (C) shows children around a museum converted from the house Gabriel Garcia Marquez grew up in, at Aracataca April 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>A resident takes pictures inside a museum converted from the house Gabriel Garcia Marquez grew up in, at Aracataca April 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>A man riding on a bicycle passes by a mural in honor of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

