Pictures | Tue Sep 3, 2013

Galapagos postcards

<p>A scuba diver swims next to a Leather Bass close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>A tuna swims among a school of fish as a scuba diver looks on at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Sea lions swim near San Cristobal at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Iguanas are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Tourists ride a boat as they look at the pinnacle rock at Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. Picture taken using fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>The view from the top of Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>The skeleton of an iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. Picture taken using a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>A scuba diver watches a shark close to Darwin Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>A scuba diver takes pictures of a turtle close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>The ruins of a former U.S. World War II era base are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

